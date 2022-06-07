The Green Sisters

1794 Meeting House, New Salem, Mass.

Saturday, June 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Sprouting from a small farm in rural Massachusetts, the four Green Sisters have had a deep love of music from birth. They’ve been playing venues in New England regularly for the last five years and have garnered quite the following. It’s hard to not to smile when treated with their tight harmonies and high energy tunes and their loving but wry sibling banter makes every show enjoyable. They revel in each other’s company and jump easily from bluegrass to barbershop to blues to originals of all styles.

