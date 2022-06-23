© 2022 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture To Do

Goat Yoga at Retreat Farm

New England Public Media
Published June 23, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT
220622-Goat-Yoga.jpg

Retreat Farm, Brattleboro
Saturdays at 9 a.m., starting July 2

Join the talented teachers from Inner Heat Yoga for a 1-hour session of goat yoga featuring a herd of playful and curious baby goats, followed by a 30-minute meet and greet. Kid goats are naturally curious and playful and love to climb on anyone and anything. This class is designed for all levels. and focuses on nurturing communications with animals, and fostering mindfulness, breath, and meditation in a gorgeous setting with some sweet and cuddly assistants. Located on traditional Abenaki homelands, Retreat Farm encompasses 500 acres of conserved forests, farmlands, trails, and waterways.

Learn more »

Tags

Culture To Do CULTURE TO DO