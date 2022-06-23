Goat Yoga at Retreat Farm

Retreat Farm, Brattleboro

Saturdays at 9 a.m., starting July 2

Join the talented teachers from Inner Heat Yoga for a 1-hour session of goat yoga featuring a herd of playful and curious baby goats, followed by a 30-minute meet and greet. Kid goats are naturally curious and playful and love to climb on anyone and anything. This class is designed for all levels. and focuses on nurturing communications with animals, and fostering mindfulness, breath, and meditation in a gorgeous setting with some sweet and cuddly assistants. Located on traditional Abenaki homelands, Retreat Farm encompasses 500 acres of conserved forests, farmlands, trails, and waterways.

