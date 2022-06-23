Independence: Fourth of July Celebrations

Old Sturbridge Village

Saturday, July 2 – Monday, July 4

Celebrate Independence Day Weekend with a citizens’ parade, fife and drum music, cannon demonstrations, and more at Old Sturbridge Village! Learn how and why early 19th-century New Englanders celebrated the holiday, hear a stirring reading of the Declaration of Independence, and hear excerpts from Frederick Douglass’s 1852 address “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July.” You can also join in a game of old-fashioned style baseball and watch a toy hot air balloon flight.

