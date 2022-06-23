Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity, Florence

Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25

Since 1995, the New Directions Cello Festival has provided a forum for the exchange of music and ideas in the field of non-classical and alternative cello. With a “big tent” ethos, New Directions embraces all styles of music not commonly taught at conservatories and music schools, especially those that incorporate improvisation. Cellist participants come from all over the US and abroad for a weekend of workshops, concerts and panels by some of the most innovative and creative cellists working today.

