Jacob’s Pillow, Beckett

Wednesday, July 13 – Sunday, July 17

The mission of A.I.M by Kyle Abraham is to create a body of dance-based work that is galvanized by Black culture and history. Kyle Abraham’s highly anticipated work An Untitled Love is a creative exaltation that serves as a thumping mixtape celebrating culture, family, and community. Composed of the catalogue of R&B legend D’Angelo, the evening-length work is an ode to Abraham’s intense, personal connection with the Grammy Award-winning artist’s music.

