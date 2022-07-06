© 2022 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture To Do

A.I.M by Kyle Abraham

New England Public Media
Published July 6, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT
220706-AIM.jpg

Jacob’s Pillow, Beckett
Wednesday, July 13 – Sunday, July 17

The mission of A.I.M by Kyle Abraham is to create a body of dance-based work that is galvanized by Black culture and history. Kyle Abraham’s highly anticipated work An Untitled Love is a creative exaltation that serves as a thumping mixtape celebrating culture, family, and community. Composed of the catalogue of R&B legend D’Angelo, the evening-length work is an ode to Abraham’s intense, personal connection with the Grammy Award-winning artist’s music.

Learn more »

Tags

Culture To Do CULTURE TO DO