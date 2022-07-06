© 2022 New England Public Media

Culture To Do

A Walk in the Woods

New England Public Media
Published July 6, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT
Shakespeare & Company, Lenox
Opens Friday, July 15

Two superpower arms negotiators, a Russian and an American, meet informally in the pleasant woods on the outskirts of Geneva. The Russian, Botvinnik, is urbane and humorous but also seasoned and cynical. His American counterpart, Honeyman, is inquisitive and determined, fervently hopeful about what can—and must—be achieved to maintain peace. A Walk in the Woods is by Lee Blessing. Shakespeare & Company’s production is directed by James Warwick and features Allyn Burrows and Jonathan Epstein.

