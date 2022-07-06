Chester Theatre Company, Chester

Thursday, July 7 – Sunday, July 17

Binoculars. Birds. A Baltimore backyard. Over the course of a decade, a father and daughter navigate the changes in the climate and in their relationship. As the world around them shifts in ways both towering and minute, the one constant is the life list they keep in their birding notebook. Anna Ouyang Moench’s Birds of North America provides a gentle reminder to seize the day for yourself and those you love.

Learn more »

