© 2022 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture To Do

Ceferina Banquez: Queen of Bullerengue

New England Public Media
Published July 6, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT
220706-Cefferina.jpg

Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity, Florence
Sunday, July 10 at 7 p.m.

Bullerengue is the roots music of the Caribbean coast of Colombia. It is passed down from woman to woman, like a family heirloom, containing all the wisdom of its ancestors in its rhythms and lyrics. Ceferina Banquez is one of the most well-known bullerengue singers of Colombia. Growing up in the tradition, she wrote her first song, without knowing how to read or write, at the age of nine. She travels very far this July for an unforgettable evening with her eight-piece ensemble at Bombyx.

Learn more »

Tags

Culture To Do CULTURE TO DO