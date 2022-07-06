Ceferina Banquez: Queen of Bullerengue

Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity, Florence

Sunday, July 10 at 7 p.m.

Bullerengue is the roots music of the Caribbean coast of Colombia. It is passed down from woman to woman, like a family heirloom, containing all the wisdom of its ancestors in its rhythms and lyrics. Ceferina Banquez is one of the most well-known bullerengue singers of Colombia. Growing up in the tradition, she wrote her first song, without knowing how to read or write, at the age of nine. She travels very far this July for an unforgettable evening with her eight-piece ensemble at Bombyx.

