© 2022 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture To Do

Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival

New England Public Media
Published July 6, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT
220705-Scottish-Lands.jpg

Saturday July 16, 2022
Look Park, Northampton

It’s the return of a beloved local summer festival! Check out snare drum, pipe band and drum major competitions and Highland dance demonstrations. Listen to the sweet sounds of the Pioneer Valley Harper’s Guild, grab some tasty food, visit the Celtic Pub, and meet craftsmen and artists. In the afternoon, enjoy alternating sets performed on the main stage by Scottish pipes and drum band Albannach and local favorite Sarah the Fiddler. The popular Toronto-based Celtic folk rock band Enter the Haggis will perform in the evening.

Learn more »

Tags

Culture To Do CULTURE TO DO