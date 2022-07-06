Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival

Saturday July 16, 2022

Look Park, Northampton

It’s the return of a beloved local summer festival! Check out snare drum, pipe band and drum major competitions and Highland dance demonstrations. Listen to the sweet sounds of the Pioneer Valley Harper’s Guild, grab some tasty food, visit the Celtic Pub, and meet craftsmen and artists. In the afternoon, enjoy alternating sets performed on the main stage by Scottish pipes and drum band Albannach and local favorite Sarah the Fiddler. The popular Toronto-based Celtic folk rock band Enter the Haggis will perform in the evening.

Learn more »