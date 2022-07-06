© 2022 New England Public Media

Second Saturdays for Families: Hamilton and Hartford

New England Public Media
July 6, 2022
Wadsworth Atheneum, Hartford
Free admission Saturday, July 9 from 12 – 2 p.m.

Head to the Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford for free family fun. Explore the exhibition “Hamilton: The Art of Remaking History” and learn how fashions from the American Revolution have inspired the costumes for one of today’s most popular Broadway musicals. Try your hand at creating an accessory inspired by the works on view. Listen to storyteller Tammy Denease as she illustrates how access and circumstance impacted a person’s clothing during the American Revolution.

PLUS! The award-winning musical Hamilton is on stage at The Bushnell through July 10 »

