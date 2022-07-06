Berkshire Botanical Garden, Stockbridge

Plan a trip to the Berkshire Botanical Gardens and take in a fascinating art exhibit. With outdoor sculptures in the gardens and indoor artwork in BBG’s Leonhardt Galleries, “Symbiosis” merges art and the botanical world. Curated by renowned art collector Beth Rudin DeWoody, it focuses on the interaction between two organisms that mutually benefit each other and speaks about the interconnectivity of living things. The first of three indoor exhibits runs through July 24. The outdoor sculpture portion will be in place through October 28.

Learn more »