Published July 6, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT
MASS MoCA, North Adams
Friday, July 8 at 8 p.m.

Well before becoming America’s house band — producing dance-along viral videos on Jimmy Fallon with Adele and President Barack Obama — The Roots were reinventing hip-hop. With a curtain call that includes a sousaphone, flute, trumpet, saxophone, keyboard, bass, and guitars not to mention Questlove on drums and Black Thought on vocals, The Roots’ live shows are sprawling, frenetic, and spectacular — a living musical history of soul to hip-hop.

