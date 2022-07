Marigold Theater, Easthampton

Thursday, July 7 at 8 p.m.

With wild live performances of original music, Weege & The Wondertwins channel the vintage vibes of The Kinks, Julie London, Bessie Smith, and more. Prepare to be enchanted, delighted, and thrilled to your core at this free concert. A new venue in Easthampton, the Marigold Theater is a restored 1923 vaudeville theater that hosts musical performances, events, performances, dancing, a full bar, and more.

