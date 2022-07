MASS MoCA, North Adams

Thursday, July 28 – Saturday, July 30

Bang on a Can and MASS MoCA present LOUD Weekend, a fully loaded eclectic super-mix of minimal, experimental, and electronic music over three days throughout the museum’s expansive campus. Featuring the Jim Jarmusch & Phil Kline, L’Rain, Bang on a Can All-Stars’ Can Dance world premiere preview, Yuka Honda, and more.

