Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity, Florence

Thursday, July 21, at 7 p.m.

Founded in 2017, the Fiddle Orchestra of Western Massachusetts is a group of multi-age musicians of all skill levels who join together in their love of playing traditional fiddle music. They will present an evening of traditional and contemporary music, weaving together medleys of Celtic, Appalachian, Quebecois, New England, and Scandinavian fiddle tunes.

