Published July 20, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT
The Stone Church, Brattleboro
Friday, July 29 at 8 p.m.

Every generation or so a young bluesman bursts onto the scene —someone who has mastered the craft for sure, but who also has the blues deep down in his heart and soul. At the age of 22, bluesman Jontavious Willis may be the one. Hailing from Greenville, Ga., Jontavious grew up singing gospel music at the Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church with his grandfather. At the age of 14, he came across a YouTube video of Muddy Waters playing “Hoochie Coochie Man” and was hooked. Four years later he was playing on Taj Mahal’s stage.

