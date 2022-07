Frederick Gunn School, Washington, Conn.

Friday, July 29 – Sunday, July 31

Set in the picturesque, rolling Litchfield Hills, the Litchfield Jazz Festival was established over a quarter century ago. That first lineup in 1996 would be the envy of any major festival today. This year’s lineup includes vocalist Samara Joy, Swiss-born harmonica player and composer Grégoire Mare, Ken Peplowski, Houston Person, Ehud Asherie, Peter Washington, Willie Jones III, and others.

