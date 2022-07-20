Maud Casey and Sean Norton Read from "City Of Incurable Women" and "A Slow Express To Istanbul"

Northampton Center for the Arts

Saturday, July 23 at 7 p.m.

Maud Casey and Sean Norton will read from their work followed by a discussion about historical fiction. Casey's latest novel, “City of Incurable Women,” explores the lives of 19th Century women institutionalized as heretics. Norton will read from a novel in progress, “A Slow Express to Istanbul,” about the life of the Austrian Jewish novelist and journalist, Joseph Roth.

