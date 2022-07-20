© 2022 New England Public Media

Maud Casey and Sean Norton Read from "City Of Incurable Women" and "A Slow Express To Istanbul"

New England Public Media
Published July 20, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT
220720-Maud-Casey.jpg

Northampton Center for the Arts
Saturday, July 23 at 7 p.m.

Maud Casey and Sean Norton will read from their work followed by a discussion about historical fiction. Casey's latest novel, “City of Incurable Women,” explores the lives of 19th Century women institutionalized as heretics. Norton will read from a novel in progress, “A Slow Express to Istanbul,” about the life of the Austrian Jewish novelist and journalist, Joseph Roth.

