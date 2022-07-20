© 2022 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture To Do

Misty Blues Celebrates Queens of the Blues

New England Public Media
Published July 20, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT
220720-Misty-Blues.jpg

Shea Theater, Turners Falls
Saturday, July 30 at 8 p.m.

“Queens of the Blues” pays tribute to four quintessential female blues artists of all times — Bessie Smith, Big Mama Thornton, Ruth Brown and Koko Taylor. The band performs songs and relays stories of these women’s lives in an emotionally packed musical and educational performance. Based out of Berkshire County, Misty Blues has been playing original and traditional blues with hints of jazz, soul, funk and tent revival gospel since 1999. They’ve recorded with Charles Neville, Justin Johnson, and Joe Louis Walker.

Learn more »

Tags

Culture To Do CULTURE TO DO