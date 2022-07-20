Misty Blues Celebrates Queens of the Blues

Shea Theater, Turners Falls

Saturday, July 30 at 8 p.m.

“Queens of the Blues” pays tribute to four quintessential female blues artists of all times — Bessie Smith, Big Mama Thornton, Ruth Brown and Koko Taylor. The band performs songs and relays stories of these women’s lives in an emotionally packed musical and educational performance. Based out of Berkshire County, Misty Blues has been playing original and traditional blues with hints of jazz, soul, funk and tent revival gospel since 1999. They’ve recorded with Charles Neville, Justin Johnson, and Joe Louis Walker.

