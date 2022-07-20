MOSSO: The Return of the Rhodes

Springfield Symphony Hall

Thursday, July 21, at 7:30 p.m.

Maestro Kevin Rhodes will return to Springfield to conduct Musicians of the Springfield Symphony (MOSSO) in a program of film music by John Williams. Enjoy excerpts from Williams’ scores to ET, Schindler’s List, Superman, Star Wars, Harry Potter, and more. Popular classics, including Rossini’s Overture to The Barber of Seville, Massenet’s Meditation from Thaïs, and Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite open the program. Maestro Rhodes will be joined by guest soloist, violinist Yevgeny Kutik.

