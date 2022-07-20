© 2022 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture To Do

MOSSO: The Return of the Rhodes

New England Public Media
Published July 20, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT
220720-MOSSO.jpg

Springfield Symphony Hall
Thursday, July 21, at 7:30 p.m.

Maestro Kevin Rhodes will return to Springfield to conduct Musicians of the Springfield Symphony (MOSSO) in a program of film music by John Williams. Enjoy excerpts from Williams’ scores to ET, Schindler’s List, Superman, Star Wars, Harry Potter, and more. Popular classics, including Rossini’s Overture to The Barber of Seville, Massenet’s Meditation from Thaïs, and Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite open the program. Maestro Rhodes will be joined by guest soloist, violinist Yevgeny Kutik.

Learn more »

Tags

Culture To Do CULTURE TO DO