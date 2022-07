Academy of Music, Northampton

Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m.

Rock Voices celebrates its 10th anniversary this summer with a tribute to The Beatles with hit songs by the Fab Four, backed up by a band featuring guitarist Ross Bellenoit. Rock Voices was founded in 2012 and their first summer concert also featured music by The Beatles. This concert also marks their first indoor performance since January 2020.

