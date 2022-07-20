© 2022 New England Public Media

Songs For a New World

July 20, 2022
The Unicorn Theatre, Stockbridge
Tuesday, July 26 – Saturday, Aug. 20

The first musical from Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, “Songs for a New World” examines life, love and the choices that we make. With a small, powerhouse cast and a driving, exquisitely crafted score that runs the gamut of today’s popular music, the show brings us face to face with those moments in life when everything seems perfect and then goes sideways. Most importantly, it’s about surviving those moments.

