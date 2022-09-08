Culture to Do: Sept. 7, 2022
- Millpond Live 2022 at Millside Park in Easthampton on Friday Sept. 9, Saturday, Sept. 10, Friday Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17, from 5 – 10 p.m. More Info.
- Glendi 2022 at the Greek Cultural Center in Springfield Friday, Sept. 9 – Sunday, Sept. 11. More info.
- Five College New Music Festival 2022 at Bezanson Recital Hall, UMass, Friday, Sept. 9 – Sunday, Sept. 11. More info.
- Kamerin at Antenna Cloud Farm in Gill on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. More info.
- The Living Landscape: Robert Strong Woodward at the Pocumtuck Valley Memorial Association in Deerfield, Saturday, Sept. 10 – Sunday, Oct. 30. More info.
- Isaac Fitzgerald in Person at the Odyssey Bookshop, South Hadley on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. More info.
- Dancers of The Berkshires — The Moment at the Colonial Theatre, Pittsfield on Sunday, Sept 11 at 2 p.m. More info.
- Salsa at the Museums at the Springfield Museums on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 4–8 p.m. More info.
- Arcadia Folk Festival at the Mass. Audubon Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary in Easthampton on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. More info.
- The Ashfield Film Festival Short Film Competition at the Ashfield Town Hall on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m. More info.
- The Springfield Puerto Rican Parade 2022 Main Street, from Wason Ave. to Boland Way on Sunday, Sept. 18 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. More info.
- 4th Annual Knitting in the Company of Sheep at the Hill-Stead Museum in Farmington on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 12 p.m. More info.
- Measure for Measure at Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, through Sunday, Sept, 18 More info.
- Zwelakhe-Duma Bell le Pere Quintet opens the 2022 Walnut Hill Jazz Series at the New Britain Museum of American Art on Wednesday, September 21 at 6:30 p.m. More info.