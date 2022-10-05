Culture to Do: Oct. 5, 2022

Springfield Public Forum

The Economy: What’s Changed? What’s Next? With Kai Ryssdal

Springfield Symphony Hall

Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m.

Public radio’s Kai Ryssdal opens the free speaker series from Springfield Public Forum. Over the last 20 years, he has been the host and senior editor of “Marketplace”, the most popular program on business and the economy — radio or television, commercial or public broadcasting — in the country.

Tuck & Patti

Bombyx Center for Arts and Equity

Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.

For 43 years this unique, genre-crossing vocal/guitar jazz duo has cast its musical spell worldwide, capturing the hearts of lovers, the respect of jazz buffs, and the jaw-dropping awe of guitarists and singers.

First Fridays Artswalk

Pittsfield

Friday, Oct. 7 from 5 – 8 p.m.

Take a stroll through downtown Pittsfield and pop into participating galleries and shops, many of which will be having receptions! Be sure to check out RE*Fresh, a juried biennial show at Lichtenstein Center for the Arts.

The Pioneer Valley Symphony: Metamorphosis of Peace

Greenfield High School Auditorium

Saturday. Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.

The Pioneer Valley Symphony, under the direction of Tianhui Ng, opens its 84th season with Sibelius’s Finlandia, with the participation of the PVS Chorus. Venezuelan-born violinist Samuel Vargas Teixeira presents Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1. Symphonic Metamorphosis by Paul Hindemith goes on a journey of musical transformation. PLUS! Samuel Vargas will offer a relaxed and friendly violin workshop on Thursday, Oct. 6 at Mount Holyoke College.

Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi

Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts, Storrs

Saturday. Oct. 8 at 8 p.m.

Rhiannon Giddens acclaimed American musician, MacArthur “Genius Grant” recipient and host of NPR’s Aria Code Podcast performs with Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Francesco Turrisi. They spent the COVID-19 lockdown in Ireland where they created and recorded their latest album “They’re Calling Me Home.”

Paradise City Arts Festival

Three County Fairgrounds, Northampton

Saturday, Oct. 8 – Monday, Oct. 10

With its unique indoor-outdoor ambiance, the Paradise City Arts Festival brings together an extraordinary selection of artists and makers. Stroll three airy buildings filled with the best in fine art, craft and design. Check out the sculpture promenade. Enjoy delicious food by local chefs, craft cocktails and toe-tapping music in the festival dining tent.

New England Noir Wine Festival

Golden Rosé Business over Brunch

Sunday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Glendale Ridge Vineyard, Southampton

Part of New England's first multicultural wine festival, New England Noir’s “Golden Rosé Business over Brunch” will offer a series of discussions with prestigious panelists who are influencers in western Massachusetts and beyond. Tickets include a seated brunch, beverages and wine.

Scottish Chamber Orchestra

Tillis Performance Hall, UMass Amherst

Wednesday, October 12 at 7:30 p.m.

The world-class musicians of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra are passionate about playing music — whether they’re re-imagining the classical masters or sharing beautiful new works. This program features violin superstar Nicola Benedetti and includes Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1, Mendelssohns’ Scottish Symphony and a bold new composition by Anna Clyne.

Mamma Mia!

Majestic Theater, West Springfield

Extended through Sunday, Oct. 23

Mamma Mia! tells the story of Donna, who lives a quiet life on a Greek Island, which is nearly upended when her daughter, Sophie, gets engaged. Never knowing the identity of her father, Sophie hatches a scheme to invite the three men who may be her dad to the wedding.

The Incredible Pumpkin Show

Naumkeag, Stockbridge

Wednesdays – Sundays from 5 – 8:30 p.m. through Monday, Oct. 31

The Incredible Naumkeag Pumpkin Show is back with more pumpkins and more fun. Explore the famous gardens transformed into a celebration of autumn with over 1,500 jack-o-lanterns, hundreds of mums, pumpkins and countless gourds – most of which were grown on site! Warning: this event sold out early last year! Check out Connecting Point’s 2021 visit to the Naumkeag Pumpkin Show.

NEPM Kids Day!

Court Square, Springfield

Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Meet Curious George and Rosie from the brand-new PBS Kids Show “Rosie’s Rules.” There will be PBS Kids activity stations, a Rag Shag costume parade with a prize, live music by Zara Bode, a pop-up book shop with Odyssey Bookshop, local author and illustrator signings and a free kids size Friendly’s ice cream with every admission! PLUS! The first 500 families to register get a free NEPM Kids Day T-shirt!

NEPM Book Club: We Ride Upon Sticks

Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.

Just in time for Halloween, we'll be talking about “We Ride Upon Sticks” by Quan Barry. In the town of Danvers, Massachusetts, home of the original 1692 witch trials, the 1989 Danvers Falcons will do anything to make it to the girls field hockey state finals — even if it means tapping into some devilishly dark powers. Against a background of irresistible 1980s iconography, Quan Barry expertly weaves together the individual and collective progress of this enchanted team as they storm their way through an unforgettable season. Read the book soon, then join us on Oct. 27.

