Culture to Do, Nov. 16, 2022

Shakespeare & Company

The 34th Annual Fall Festival of Shakespeare

Tina Packer Playhouse, Lenox

Thursday, Nov. 17 – Sunday, Nov. 20

When high-energy teenagers are turned loose through the power of Shakespeare’s language, the thrill is contagious. The Fall Festival of Shakespeare is a residency program at 11 high schools in Massachusetts and New York. Shakespeare & Company directing teams lead students at each school through a language-based exploration of different Shakespeare plays, culminating in full-scale productions at their own schools and then on the main stage at the Tina Packer Playhouse on the Shakespeare & Company campus in Lenox, Mass. A live stream is available.

Lakecia Benjamin Quartet: Billy Taylor Jazz Residency

Bowker Auditorium, UMass Amherst

Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Lakecia Benjamin infuses her conception of jazz with the sounds of James Brown, Maceo Parker, Sly and the Family Stone, and the Meters, producing soaring, dance-floor worthy rhythms. This concert is the finale celebration of her Billy Taylor Jazz Residency at UMass Amherst. It promises to pull the educational experience out of the classroom and lead her audience in an exciting exploration of jazz.

Colonial Entanglements: Native American Artwork from the SCMA Collection

Smith College Museum of Art, Northampton

Open through June 2023

Entangled in American artists’ depictions of settler society are the displaced lives, lands and cultures of Indigenous peoples. Paintings of idyllic landscapes arranged in ornate gold frames depict Indigenous peoples, if at all, fading into the wilderness. At the time of their making, such scenes romanticized and justified colonial expansion and settlement in early America; when exhibited in museums today uncritically, they continue to do so.

Pioneer Valley Jazz Share: A World of Piano|

Thursday, Nov. 17 – Saturday Nov 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Northampton Center for the Arts

Pioneer Valley Jazz Shares presents a 3-day series of concerts featuring master jazz piano improvisers. Lafayette Gilchrist brings Washington D.C.’s unique go-go sound to open the series on Thursday. On Friday, it’s Ron Stabinsky, who enjoys working in many stylistically diverse musical contexts. The series closes on Saturday with New England Conservatory of Music grad and Woodstock, New York resident Marilyn Crispell. What’s a jazz share? NEPM’s Connecting Point explains it.

Samara Joy

Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts, Storrs

Friday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m.

Rising star Samara Joy’s velvety, smooth voice puts her own enchanting interpretation on jazz standards from the Great American Songbook. She won the 2019 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition at the age of 19. Now she’s 22 and with her new album, “Linger Awhile,” she’s making a case to join the likes of Sarah, Ella and Billie as the next jazz singing sensation.

Upstate

Friday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m.

Shea Theater, Turners Falls

Upstate is a band guided by clear ambitions: to write honest songs, play rich music, and “leave it all” on the stage and in the studio. The band weaves traces of Americana, Jazz, Gospel, and R&B with their eyes towards music that tells the truth above all. They’ve built a reputation for eclectic instrumentation, musicianship, and powerfully dense vocal harmony. But what’s been most consistent is the band’s tendency to scratch an itch, pulling crowds from raucous anthems, to quiet intensity, and back again in a single set.

Roomful of Blues

The Drake, Amherst

Friday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m.

Even though Roomful of Blues’ lineup has changed over the years, the band has always been one of the tightest, most joyful blues ensembles in the world. Currently an eight-piece unit led by guitarist Chris Vachon, the band has never sounded fresher or stronger. Their winning combination of jump, swing, blues, R&B and soul remains their calling card, as does their ability to fill the dance floor.

Josh Ritter

The Academy of Music, Northampton

Saturday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m.

Our friends at Signature Sounds share a note from a note from Josh about this stop on his tour: “I don’t know about you, but for me this past year has had more than its fair share of long nights of the soul… Now I get the chance to perform again. I’m so excited I almost can’t contain it. I want my first set of shows in a year and a half to be in places that will allow me to sing some of the stranger, quieter, more narrative songs that I may not always get to at a rock show. I want the venues to be special and beautiful, I want laughter and music and stories that are true even if they’re unreal.”

Elizabeth Hungerford, soprano & Andrew Arceci, viola da gamba

Kinney Center for Interdisciplinary Renaissance Studies, Amherst

Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m.

The Kinney Center hosts a free concert featuring soprano and early music specialist Elizabeth Hungerford with the Arcadia Players’ new Artistic Director, Andrew Arceci, on viola da gamba. The program will include works by Tobias Hume , Giulio Caccini, Tarquinio Merula and others. Arcadia Players is Ensemble-in-Residence at the Kinney Center.

Young@Heart Chorus: 40th Anniversary Concert

Academy of Music, Northampton

Sunday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m.

Celebrate 40 Years of Young@Heart with new reinterpretations of the most iconic songs from Y@A’s repertoire throughout the years. The Young@Heart Chorus strives to present a positive image of aging through music. Born of a belief that the often-marginalized elderly can make great contributions to art, they perform songs not commonly sung by older people to build bridges between communities and create shared musical experiences for young and old alike.

Pioneer Valley Symphony: Resilience Through Serenity

Bowker Auditorium, UMass Amherst

Sunday, Nov. 20 at 4 p.m.

The PVSO presents an intimate concert with international prize-winning flutist Dr. Cobus du Toit. Elgar’s lush soundscapes in Serenade set the emotional tone for a concert of musical reflection. Grammy-winning composer Michael Daugherty leads us to a reflection on the forced displacement of Native Americans from their ancestral lands with Trail of Tears. The concert closes with the complex, powerful, and defiant Symphony No. 4 by Emilie Mayer, one of the most prominent female composers of the 19th century yet largely unknown today.

Ms. Lisa Fischer

Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity, Florence

Sunday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.

After decades of background singing with icons like Luther Vandross, The Rolling Stones and Tina Turner, the 2013 Best Documentary Oscar winning film “Twenty Feet from Stardom” altered the course of Ms. Lisa Fischer’s musical journey. She set out on her own with co-conspirators JC Maillard and Grand Baton. Their organic fusion of Caribbean psychedelic soul and jazzy progressive rock ignited Lisa’s flexibility and freedom of expression, awakening her lifelong desire to make music that heals but still rocks the house.

