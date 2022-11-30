Culture to Do, Nov. 30, 2022

Williamstown Holiday Walk

Friday, Dec. 2 – Sunday, Dec. 4

Williamstown will be filled with holiday sounds and spirit featuring festivities with traditional New England flair, including old-fashioned caroling, horse-drawn carriage rides, the annual ReinDog Parade, Penny Social, a visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus, and a tree lighting. It starts with candlelight yoga at 5 p.m. on Friday; there’s a “soup-er bowl cook-off on Saturday, free admission to the Clark from 1 – 4 p.m. on Sunday, and much more.

Northampton Antiquarian Book, Ephemera, and Book Arts Fair

Northampton Center for the Arts

Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3

Prepare to get lost in the world of beautiful books. You'll find used and antiquarian books and rare paper Americana. Meet specialists with historic account books, handwritten journals, broadsides, pamphlets, maps, and prints. Find first editions and signed books, fine letterpress printing, limited editions, manuscripts, photography, handmade journals and photograph albums, rare travel guides, decorative bindings, and more.

Cherish the Ladies

UMass Tillis Performance Hall

Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Cherish the Ladies is led by Joanie Madden, 2021 National Heritage Fellowship Award winner and All-Ireland flute and whistle champion. The Grammy-nominated super group has delighted audiences worldwide with their rousing blend of traditional music, captivating vocals, and propulsive step dancing. In this program, Cherish the Ladies apply their Celtic traditional sensibilities to a selection of favorite Christmas and wintertime songs.

Grinchmas

Springfield Museums

Through Saturday Dec. 31

Grinchmas is an annual celebration at the Springfield Museums, where The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum and the Dr. Seuss National Memorial Sculpture Garden help celebrate Springfield native Theodore Seuss Geisel, aka Dr. Seuss, the author who revolutionized learning how to read by making it fun.

Hartford Symphony Orchestra: Breaking Beethoven

The Bushnell

Friday, Dec. 2 – Sunday, Dec. 4

The Minnesota based breakdance group BRKFST is a collaborative ensemble that combines breaking movement with contemporary dance. You will be captivated by the group’s new choreography set to Beethoven’s astonishing Grosse Fuge. In addition, the orchestra will perform “Immerse,” a piece composed by Quinn Mason and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 2.

Mamma's Marmalade and Green Heron

The Drake, Amherst

Friday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m.

Mamma’s Marmalade started in a UMass dorm room when Lily Sexton (fiddle) and Mitch Bordage (mandolin) bonded over bluegrass. Tenacious flatpicker Sean Davis caught their attention at an open mic in 2016. The trio draws from acoustic traditions spanning Appalachia and the Ozarks to craft a sound that is at once familiar and fresh. The music of Green Heron stretches across the entire folk landscape — old-time, Americana, bluegrass, country, Celtic and blues music are all represented as the band brings the back porch to the stage.

Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas

Friday Dec. 2 – Sunday, Dec. 4

The town of Stockbridge, made famous by Norman Rockwell’s painting of the village during the holidays, becomes a magical New England setting decorated with holiday wreaths and festive lights. Live performances, historic property tours, holiday markets, and shops show off the town. On Saturday at 7 p.m., the Berkshire Back Players present a concert and sing-along at the First Congregational Church of Stockbridge.

Cottage Street December Open Studios

Easthampton

Saturday, Dec. 3, Sunday, Dec. 4 and Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Every studio tells a story. A talented group of more than 40 local fine artists and makers will offer a creative selection of gifts and fine art for home, family, and friends in all price ranges. Meet the artists, see where the magic happens, learn how things are made, and find a special gift or treasure that will last a lifetime.

Wisteriahurst’s Holiday Open House

Holyoke

Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wistariahurst offers a special weekend filled with holiday festivities and family-oriented activities. The museum will be decorated for the season and open to the public for a weekend of live music, activities, and local vendors. Mayor Joshua Garcia will be there Sunday at 1 p.m. for a children’s story time session.

Springfield Symphony Orchestra: Joy to the World

Symphony Hall

Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Celebrate festive holidays with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra and Chorus. Guest conducted by William Waldrop and featuring renowned soprano Camille Zamora, this family-friendly program will celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah and holidays all over the world. This evening of music will also feature local high school choral students from Springfield, Holyoke and Deerfield Academy.

Margaret Maher and The Celtification of Emily Dickinson

Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, Greenfield

Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday. Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.

Rosemary Caine has composed a fascinating musical play that explores the relationship between Emily Dickinson and Margaret Maher, Dickinson’s Irish maid. Steve Pfarrar writes in the Amherst Bulletin, “It’s a subject that Caine, a Greenfield musician, composer and singer who was born in Ireland, has been examining for a while, spurred both by her love of Dickinson’s poetry and her high regard for poetry as an art form that she says is central to Irish culture."

Smith College Christmas Vespers

John M. Greene Hall, Northampton

Sunday, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m.

An annual tradition at Smith, the Christmas Vespers features the story of advent through music and readings. The program will be led by Rev. Matilda Rose Cantwell, with readings by members of the Smith College senior class, staff, and faculty. The music portion of the program will feature the Smith College Chorus, Glee Club, Chamber Singers, Handbell Choir, and Orchestra, with a special appearance from the Campus School Choir.

The Boston Camerata: A Medieval Christmas

Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts, Storrs

Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 pm

Founded in 1954 as an adjunct to the Boston Museum of Fine Arts’ musical instruments collection, the Boston Camerata is now one of the longest-lived early music ensembles to be vigorously functioning in the present day. A Medieval Christmas – Hodie Christus Natus Est includes magnificent seasonal music of the Middle Ages.