Culture to Do: Dec. 29, 2022

First Night Northampton 2023

Saturday, Dec. 31 from noon to midnight

The 2023 edition of Northampton’s celebration of local artists is huge! Craving a cappella? You’ve got High Definition. Americana? Consider the Lonesome Brothers or Lisa Bastioni. Teen performers? Check out Northampton High School improv troupe Funktionlust or the Northamptones. For Latin music, there’s DJ Bongohead. Fabulous solo acts include Eddie Saturn, Father Hotep, Khalif Neville and ragtime piano with Dick Moulding.

First Night Junior

Holyoke Heritage State Park

Saturday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Holyoke Merry-Go-Round will be spinning. When your child predictably begs for another ride, you can say yes because tickets are good for unlimited rides. When (if) your child is ready for something else you can head to the Children’s Museum. There will also be a dance party, face painting, entertainers, balloons, reptiles and a ball drop. Important: Tickets are available online only!

Noon Year’s Eve

Amelia Park Children’s Museum, Westfield

Saturday, Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Here’s another great way to celebrate New Year’s Eve with young children. There will be a confetti cannon workshop, a balloon drop, DIY party hats, and plenty of time to explore the museum’s interactive play spaces and exhibits.

Noon Year's Eve Storytime and Celebration

Jones Library, Amherst

Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11 a.m.

The Jones Library is hosting a midday New Year’s Eve event for kids of all ages and their caregivers. Julie Stepanek will perform some ukulele songs and there will also be crafts, stories, dance music, and more.

New Year’s Eve with Whiskey City

The Colonial Theater, Pittsfield

Saturday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to midnight

The Colonial Theater will be rocking on New Year’s Eve with performances by Country-Rock Band, Whiskey City, along with special guests Lindsay Anne and the Hotshot Hillbillies. Whiskey City has been voted Best Live Band in the Berkshires for 11 out of the past 12 years by the Berkshire Eagle Readers’ Poll. Tickets include party favors and late-night munchies by KJ Nosh, discounts at a number of local restaurants, and more.

Starry Starry Night

Orange, Massachusetts

Saturday, Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Starry Starry Night organizers are proud to present their 25th in person celebration. With twelve performers, six performance locations, and two performances for each performer you can catch your favorite performers at a time that works for you, and it’s free! Then, at 10 p.m., the “Parade of Stars” will lead you to Memorial Park from where you can watch the fireworks on the Miller River.

The Berkshire Bach Ensemble

Bach at New Year’s — A Baroque Concerto Showcase

The Academy of Music, Northampton

Monday, Jan. 2 at 3 p.m.

Chances are you have Monday as a day off. If you love Baroque music as much as I do, you should head to the Academy of Music. The Berkshire Bach Ensemble’s annual New Year concert will showcase the virtuosity of The Society’s individual musicians in single, double, and even triple concertos. From Bach’s double violin concerto, to one of Telemann’s suites from his Tafelmusik, you will hear thrilling repertoire that is at the heart of chamber music in the Baroque era.