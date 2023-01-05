Culture to Do: Jan. 4, 2022

The Clark, Williamstown

Free admission January – March

With The Clark's “Free for Three” program, everyone can enjoy three months of unlimited access to the permanent collection galleries and three exhibitions — Promenades on Paper: Eighteenth-Century French Drawings from the Bibliothèque nationale de France (open through March 12); On the Horizon: Art and Atmosphere in the Nineteenth Century (open through Feb. 12); and Portals: The Visionary Architecture of Paul Goesch (opening March 13).

MASS MoCA Free Day 2023

North Adams

Saturday, Jan. 28

Free for all who walk through their doors, MASS MoCA’s annual community celebration rocks the galleries with live music, pop-up performances, take-home art projects, and tons more.

New Britain Museum of American Art

Free Saturday Mornings

Find a free Saturday morning in your schedule and head to Connecticut to visit The New Britain Museum, which happens to be the first museum of strictly American art in the country! Its permanent collection includes works of colonial portraiture, the Hudson River School, American Impressionism, and the Ash Can School, and the mural series The Arts of Life in America by Thomas Hart Benton. This museum is a local gem!

Josh Simpson: Visionary Explorations in Glass

Springfield Museums

Final weeks! Open through Jan. 15

We have less than two weeks to catch this 50-year retrospective of one of the most innovative glass artists of our time. Josh Simpson has long been captivated by the fickle properties and phenomenal possibilities of red-hot molten glass. This exhibition showcases the expansive range of Josh’s’ vision in the form of planets, platters, vessels, goblets, sculptures, copper baskets, and unique surprises.

Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, Hartford

Founded by Daniel Wadsworth in 1842, the Wadsworth Atheneum opened two years later with just seventy-nine paintings and three sculptures. Today the collection exceeds 50,000 works of art — the result of active acquisitions by patrons, directors, and curators who continue Wadsworth’s dedication to collecting and supporting the work of living artists.

Grow Up! The New England Child, 1700-1900

Flynt Center of Early New England Life, Historic Deerfield

Saturdays and Sundays Through Feb. 26

We think of childhood as a separate stage of life. But this is a relatively recent concept. In New England’s past, children assumed adult duties much more quickly than they do today. This exhibition explores the changing nature of New England childhood from the early 18th to the end of the 19th century. Check it out, then explore the permanent collection.

Objects and Their Stories

The Berkshire Museum, Pittsfield

This new Berkshire Museum experience activates the museum’s 40,000-object collection to tell a never-ending series of stories about human history, exploring the ways in which humankind has shaped and been shaped by the world around it. You will discover distinct aspects of human history as a rotating mix of items and ideas continually expose new connections between fine art, natural science specimens, and historical artifacts. Sounds fascinating!

Mark Twain House & Museum, Hartford

Open Wednesdays through Mondays, closed Tuesdays

Schedule a tour of the Mark Twain House. You’ll learn about the life and work of one of the most celebrated authors in American literature, Samuel Clemens aka Mark Twain. Expert guides will show you the Stick Style home, which National Geographic named as “one of the 10 best historic homes in the world.” Sam and Olivia Clemens built this unique 3-story, 25-room mansion to be near Sam Clemens’ publisher. Bring your curiosity and questions and get a peek back in time to the Gilded Age.

Norman Rockwell Museum, Stockbridge

A warm welcome awaits you at the Norman Rockwell Museum. Be surprised and delighted at the magnificence of Rockwell’s large scale original paintings and discover the world of American Illustration — the art that tells our stories. There’s always something new to enjoy with ten galleries of ever-changing special exhibitions, engaging programs, a scenic 36- acre campus, and more.