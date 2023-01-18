Culture to Do: Jan. 18, 2023

Gregorio Uribe and Studebaker Hawk

Marigold Theater, Easthampton

Friday, January 20: Bar opens at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

Bogotá-born accordionist, bandleader, and singer Gregorio Uribe is one of the foremost leaders of contemporary cumbia, a percussion-heavy and indigenously Colombian style of music and dance that has been creatively assimilated by countries throughout Central and South America. Guest DJ Studebaker Hawk spent a decade on the radio at WMUA in Amherst before branching out to tour in Asia and Europe, as well as North and South America.

Tracy Kidder in Conversation with Dr. Jim O’Connell

Edwards Church, Northampton

Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.

Broadside Bookshop hosts Tracy Kidder in conversation with Dr. Jim O’Connell. Kidder’s new book, “Rough Sleepers,” tells the story of Dr. Jim O’Connell, who made a difference by helping to create a program to care for Boston’s homeless community. The book follows Dr. O’Connell as he navigates the city, offering medical care, socks, soup, empathy, humor, and friendship to some of the city’s most endangered citizens. You can buy a copy of the book and have it signed, and 10% of the evenings book sales will go to the Northampton Survival Center.

Llama Llama Red Pajama Live

Hanover Theater, Worcester on Friday, Jan. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts, Storrs on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m.

Bay Area Children’s Theatre presents a hilarious new musical for both children and adults to enjoy. Based on the bestselling books by Anna Dewdney, the show will warm the hearts of every Llama and Llama Mama. Award-winning playwright-composer- lyricist Austin Zumbro has written clever tunes in a variety of styles to create a fun-filled, contemporary musical that expresses the imagination of childhood.

The Burning Sun with Ex-Temper

Hawks & Reed, Greenfield

Friday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 pm

Drawing inspiration from The Cranberries, Neko Case and REM, The Burning Sun’s music is indie-rock, heavy on the harmonies, with punchy bass and intricate drumming. Once described as “Fugazi meets the Andrews Sisters,” Ex-Temper creates pivoting, unpredictable, guitar-driven rock layered with catchy melodies and three-part vocal harmonies.

Leonardo’s Lab

Springfield Science Museum

Opens Saturday, Jan. 21

Dig deep into the mind of Leonardo da Vinci, the original ‘Renaissance Man.’ Explore all the fascinating facets of his work across multiple disciplines in very hands-on ways. You can build, sketch, test and design via activities tied to his era and ideas. Children and adults both will enjoy the brain challenges, opportunities for creative expression, and intriguing insights. Ooh! If you’re a Springfield Museums member you can go to an exhibit opening breakfast at 9 a.m.

American Routes

The Color of Music with Henry Butler and Lonnie Holley

Listen Saturday, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. on NEPM 88.5 or stream anytime

American Routes fills in the spectrum of musical colors — from red hot jazz to cool blues. Listen to an archived interview with the late, blind New Orleans piano professor Henry Butler about his musical visions. Then, Lonnie Holley expands his cosmic imagery into words and music to heal society. Then stay tuned for Jazz Safari at 8 p.m. I don’t know what Kari Injiiri has in store for us, but I’m pretty sure it will start with an amazing arrangement of Duke Ellington’s “Caravan.”

Cloudbelly with Wallace Field

The Parlor Room, Northampton

Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Cloudbelly is the moniker of Great Falls, Mass.-based singer-songwriter Corey Laitman whose poetic lyricism, stirring vocals and disarming stage presence have earned them a strong and growing following in the Pioneer Valley and beyond. Wallace Field is a Greenfield-based “psychedelic folk” musician whose debut album is releasing in March.

Bandwidth

The Drake, Amherst

Sunday, Jan. 22 at 4 p.m.

Bandwidth, a wind chamber music collective founded by faculty at UMass, is the first group to play in a new 5-part series of classical chamber music at the Drake. Bandwidth curates and expands its repertoire through diverse programming, commissioning, composer workshops, and audience engagement. Its members have performed at prestigious venues including Carnegie Hall, Wigmore Hall in London, Wiener Musikverein in Vienna, and the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam.

SciTech Café: When Enough Isn’t Good Enough — The Role of the Hippocampus in Reward Learning

Abandoned Building Brewery, Easthampton

Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m.

SciTech Café brings scientists into an informal setting to present science and the scientific process in an accessible way. Mount Holyoke College Assistant Professor of Biological Sciences André White will explore how disappointment affects how rewards are valued, whether frustration can drive cocaine-seeking behaviors, and more. There will be appetizers, games, and lots of time for questions.

Lily Cox-Richard: Weep Holes

MASS MoCA, North Adams

Exhibit open through Feb. 13

While in residence at the Recycled Artists in Residency Program (RAIR) in Philadelphia, sculptor Lily Cox-Richard became fascinated by a giant bale of tinsel she found, and how the material continually transforms from its use in celebrations to trash. This object becomes the centerpiece of a series of new works in Weep Hole, all of which reflect Cox-Richard’s ongoing interest in materiality, reuse, and how we value objects. The exhibition addresses ideas of stewardship, beauty and threat, collective action, and building and dismantling.