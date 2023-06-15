Culture to Do: June 14, 2023

Pioneer Valley Jazz Shares: William Parker's Mayan Space Station

Institute for the Musical Arts, Goshen

Thursday, June 15 at 5:30 p.m.

Pioneer Valley Jazz Shares closes its 2022-2023 season with a party at the Institute for the Musical Arts in Goshen. You’ll hear about the current season and get a look ahead to the next season over dinner provided by La Veracruzana. Music starts at 7:30 p.m. with William Parker's Mayan Space Station with Ava Mendoza (guitar) and Gerald Cleaver (drums), with special guests Mixashawn (mandolin) and gabby fluke-mogul (violin). Free with purchase of a Season 12 jazz share, otherwise $15.

Great Barrington Public Theater: The Stones

Liebowitz Theater, Bard College at Simon Rock, Great Barrington

Opens Thursday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Great Barrington Public Theater opens its season with the American premiere of a mind-twisting gothic mystery featuring Berkshire actor Ryan Winkles in the solo role. A teacher takes a new job as a tutor to two children, a position that seems to be too good to be true — until the mysterious stones begin to arrive. The play, by Kit Brookman, was an audience favorite at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. If you want to grab dinner before, I suggest Baba Louie’s. Ask for the pizza with figs and spinach. Yum!

Photograph 51

The Unicorn Theatre, Stockbridge

Opens Thursday, June 15 at 7 p.m.

An intriguing portrait of British scientist Rosalind Franklin and her often overlooked role in the discovery of DNA’s double helix structure. Set in the 1950s, the age of scientific discovery, researchers are scrambling to be the first to unlock the mysteries of DNA. Among these scientists is Franklin, an underappreciated genius working as the sole woman in her field of study. Historical, romantic and scientific, this is a touching play about ambition, isolation and the race for greatness.

Django in June

Academy of Music

Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Every year, Django in June brings serious students of the Manouche jazz tradition to Northampton for a week of djamming and study with masters of the genre. Those same artists perform festival finales at the Academy of Music. Friday showcases Russell Welch, Dr. Sick and the Romain Vuillemin Quartet. Saturday features Jonathan Stout and Génération Django who offer a fresh and lush approach to classic Manouche jazz repertoire.

The Fiberistas: Fiber Connections

Barnes Gallery at Leverett Crafts and Arts Center

Saturdays and Sundays, through June 25 from 1 – 5 p.m.

The Fiberistas, also known as the Fiber Artists of Western MA, is a group comprised of nine women who all love to work with fiber. The members work in many different fiber media, including quilting, weaving, felting, knitting, crocheting, stitchery, surface design and paper collage. Their individual approaches range from traditional to contemporary to cutting edge techniques incorporating illumination and digital design.

The Contention (Henry VI, Part II)

Shakespeare & Company, Lenox

Saturday, June 17 – Saturday, July 15

Considered to be the inspiration for Game of Thrones, Henry VI, Part II is commonly regarded as the strongest of the Henry VI trilogy, telling the story of the contention and power struggles between the two ancient families of Lancaster and York who wrestled for the fate of England. Now, four centuries on and in tandem with the current King Charles III’s coronation, Shakespeare & Company presents The Contention – an exploration of themes that remain timeless: strategic marriages, political treachery, religious unrest, and a measure of comic sport.

Mal Devisa + Gods Wisdom

The Drake, Amherst

Saturday, June 17 at 8 p.m.

Mal Devisa is the songwriting, liberation, and poetry project of multifarious artist Deja Carr. A genre-hopper, her work spans everything from soulful rock to hip hop, lush experimental to folk, lo-fi to jazz. Often accompanied by heavy bass and clever loops, her voice is probably what will pull you in. Gods Wisdom is the musical alias of Reuven Ender, a multidisciplinary artist from western Mass. He has performed throughout the U.S. and in Canada, Chile, and Poland. His work incorporates experimental improvisation, reggae, jazz, blues, hip hop, pop and metal.

The Nields + Kalliope Jones

Bombyx, Florence

Sunday, June 18 at 6 p.m.

Katryna and Nerissa Nields have been part of the Valley’s musical DNA since they formed their beloved folk rock band The Nields in 1991. They’ve been lauded for their gorgeous, lilting, sibling harmonies, their wise, classic, folk/pop songs, their hilarious banter on stage, and the generosity and warmth in their engagement with fans. Kalliope Jones is a refreshingly eclectic, all original, vocally rich, emotionally stirring, foot stomping, heart warming, teenage post-rock group. They met at the Institute For Musical Arts in Goshen.

Watermelon Wednesdays: Maeve Gilchrist and Bruce Molsky

West Whately Chapel

Wednesday, June 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Bruce Molsky and Meave Gilchrist have both performed at Watermelon Wednesdays previously but never as a duo. Bruce is a master of guitar, banjo, and fiddle. He is also can sing as he plays. Maeve plays the Celtic harp and also sings. The two together will be spell-binding, mesmerizing, and joyful and fun.

JUNETEENTH

I Am Afro: A Street Fair for All the People

Congregational Church of North Adams, 134 Main Street, North Adams

Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Hosted by the Berkshire Black Economic Council and the First Congregational Church of North Adams (FCCNA), this free Juneteenth celebration on June 17, 2023, will feature performances, pop-up booths, delicious food, and family-friendly activities. Live performances featuring DJ Quick, The Kashmir Souls, Psyka Solar, Rice, Mayd, Christine Biles and more. It ends with a ticketed show at MASS MoCA (see below). Learn more about the event from the BBEC’s founder, A.J. Enchill, who was recently on The Fabulous 413.

More from the Berkshire Black Economic Council: Raiche with Jasmine Janai

MASS MoCA, North Adams

Saturday, June 17 at 7 p.m.

The Berkshire Black Economic Council (BBEC) invites you to celebrate Juneteenth weekend at MASS MoCA with a special homecoming performance by singer-songwriter Raiche. The soul-pop star and Berkshire County native returns home for a music and dance-filled celebration you won’t want to miss.

Juneteenth Amherst

Saturday, June 17 – Sunday, June 19

On Saturday, Ancestral Bridges Foundation will present the “3rd Annual Juneteenth Legacy Celebration.” On Sunday, Amherst Cinema offers a free screening with discussion of “Fences,” starring Denzel Washington. On Monday morning, the Mill District Local Art Gallery hosts the free Juneteenth Brunch & Books with Dr. Shirley Jackson Whitaker. The Jubilee on the Common starts at noon, and the Jamboree starts at 4 p.m. at Mill River Recreation Area.

Let’s Celebrate Juneteenth! Greenfield

Beacon Park, Greenfield

Monday, June 19 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

It starts with a parade! Then there’s a drum circle, speakers, presentations, music, magic, balloons, food and more at Beacon Park. You can learn more about it on Wednesday’s Fabulous 413 when Kaliis Smith talks with Mpress Bennu about all the good stuff her organization, Moving Mountains, will showcase at the celebration.

Celebrate Juneteenth: A Day of Freedom

Wistariahurst Museum, Holyoke

Monday, June 19 from 1 – 5 p.m.

Head to the Wistariahurst to commemorate freedom and celebrate the vibrant tapestry of Black history, life, and culture that has shaped Holyoke. Experience lawn games, incredible music, delicious treats from local Black vendors, stunning face painting, and hands-on art projects. Capture your story through oral history activities and be part of history. Meet event producer and historian Erika Slocumb on The Fabulous 413.

Arise for Social Justice Juneteenth Celebration

Emerson Park, Springfield

Monday, June 19 from 1 – 4 p.m.

Arise for Social Justice was founded 30 years ago in Springfield by women on welfare. Today, it is a member-led community organization dedicated to defending and advancing the rights of poor people. Arise has worked on issues such as housing, homelessness, criminal justice, environmental justice, and public health. Their 13th annual Juneteenth event will include free food, entertainment, information and more.

Bringing the Story of Freedom to Life: Tammy Denease's One-Woman Performance as Elizabeth "Mumbet" Freeman

Historic Deerfield

Monday, June 19 at 2 p.m.

Historic Deerfield celebrates Juneteenth with a special performance by Tammy Denease of Hidden Women Stage Company. An accomplished performing artist, storyteller, actor, and playwright, Tammy Denease specializes in bringing to life the lives of very important, yet “hidden” women in history. Denease will offer her one-woman theatrical performance as Elizabeth Freeman, the first enslaved African American to file and win a freedom suit in Massachusetts.

Springfield Symphony Orchestra

Juneteenth: Celebrating Freedom

Springfield Symphony Hall

Monday, June 19 at 3 p.m.

Conductor Kevin Scott will lead the Springfield Symphony Orchestra in a concert featuring a collection of classical and spiritual music with powerful themes of freedom, hope, and unity. Performers include the Springfield Symphony Chorus, the Extended Family Choir, the Avery Sharpe Quartet with soloists Kevin Sharpe, Vanessa Ford, Sofia Rivera, Heshima Moja. This concert is free, reservations are recommended.