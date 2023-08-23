Culture to Do: Aug. 23, 2023

Compagnie Käfig and Tulsa Ballet

Jacob’s Pillow, Beckett

Wednesday, Aug. 23 – Sunday, Aug 27

French hip hop artist Mourad Merzouki founded Compagnie Käfig at the crossroads of modern and contemporary dance, circus, martial arts, video, live music, and hip hop. The company will perform their signature work Pixel. Tulsa Ballet makes its Jacob’s Pillow debut as the first company from Oklahoma to perform at the Festival.

Faith Healer

Barrington Stage Company, Pittsfield

Through Sunday, Aug. 27

The mysterious and charismatic Frank Hardy travels as a faith healer across the Welsh and Scottish countryside. In this three-person play by Brian Friel, Frank, his wife, Grace, and his manager, Teddy, recount the same events from different perspectives. Faith Healer was voted as one of the 100 most significant plays of the 20th century in a poll conducted by Royal National Theatre.

The Cummington Fair

Thursday, August 24 – Sunday, August 27

The Cummington Fair was initiated in 1883 as the Hillside Agricultural Society with the mission for “the attainment and diffusion of scientific and practical knowledge in the cultivation of the soil and the raising of its various and useful production as comprehended in The Department of Agriculture, Horticulture and Pomology . . .” Its charming setting and manageable size — with plenty of events, great food, and fun rides — make it a perfect choice for families. Bring a jacket for the first nip of chilly weather in the evenings!

Soul Magnets

The Drake, Amherst

Thursday, August 24 at 8 p. m.

Soul Magnets is a horn-heavy 9-piece ensemble, playing a mix of old-school, funk and neo-soul originals, deep covers, and dancefloor favorites. And, The Fabulous 413’s Kaliis Smith is the lead vocalist! They've appeared around the Valley at the Green River Festival, Luthier's Co-op, Stone Church, New City Brewery, Millpond Live, and at TransPerformance.

August Wilson’s Fences

Shakespeare & Company, LenoxThrough Sunday, Aug. 27

August Wilson’s Fences follows the story of Troy Maxson — a working-class Black man struggling to provide for his family. His past includes the low of a prison sentence and the high of a promising career with the Negro Baseball League. His unrealized dream to play for Major League Baseball fills his days with resentment and regret. Winner of both the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for Best Play in 1987.

New England Latino Festival 2023

Riverfront Park, Springfield

Friday, Aug. 25 from 12 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Join the Hispanic American Library and the Puerto Rican Cultural Center as they promote cultural awareness and celebrate the rich heritage of the Latin American community in New England through art, dance, and music. At this inaugural event, you can enjoy performances by Sharina Y Su Conjunto Guajira, Banda Crillla de José González, Star Dancers’ Unity, The Latin Heartbeat Orchestra and many others.

Emanuel Ax, Leonidas Kavakos, and Yo-Yo Ma perform an All-Beethoven program

Tanglewood, Lenox

Friday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m.

Emanuel Ax, Leonidas Kavakos, and Yo-Yo Ma will perform Beethoven’s Archduke trio and a transcription of Symphony No. 4, transcribed by Shai Wosner. Plus! Here’s a rundown of the remaining Tanglewood concerts of the season.

FAR OUT! Comedy Festival

10 Forward, Greenfield and Majestic Saloon, Northampton

Friday, Aug 25 – Sunday, Aug. 26

Yes, this is a festival that’s happening in both Greenfield and Northampton on the same weekend. Produced by Ang Buxton and Mo Schweiger, the FAR OUT! Comedy Festival will showcase and celebrate standup and drag performances from over 40 comics who are traditionally underrepresented in the comedy world.

Millpond Kickoff with the Salsa Train Orquestra

River Valley Co-op, Easthampton

Friday, Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Come out for a free show with the Salsa Train Orquestra to celebrate the announcement of the line-up for this year’s Millpond Series happening Sept. 15 – 17 at Millside Park in Easthampton. River Valley will have a spread from their kitchen for sale, and Salsa Train will perform on the patio at the Co-op patio.

Jeff Pitchell’s Legends Live On!

Bombyx, Florence

Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.

Jeff Pitchell has been blistering the paint off nightclub walls around New England for decades, aptly drawing comparisons to Jimi Hendrix and Stevie Ray Vaughn. For this show, he and his band Texas Flood are joined by Blues Hall of Famer and singer Claudette King, daughter of B. B. King, and guitarist Tyrone Vaughan son of Jimmie Vaughan and nephew of Stevie Ray Vaughan.

Berkshire Opera Festival: La Bohème

The Colonial Theatre, Pittsfield

Saturday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 29 and Friday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

One chance meeting can change people’s lives forever. When Rodolfo hears a knock at his door on Christmas Eve, opera’s greatest love story is launched! Puccini’s soaring, aching melodies perfectly capture the emotion of every moment, from the exhilaration of young love at first sight to the story’s unforgettable and heartbreaking conclusion. The cast includes young and talented professional singers. The Children's Chorus of Springfield will be a delightful addition to Act 2.

Stone Soup Café: Annual Harvest Supper Celebration

Greenfield Town Common

Saturday, Aug. 26 from 4 –7 p.m.

The Harvest Supper Celebration is a free annual event celebrating local food, farms, and community! Each August, farmers, local producers of goods, and talented chefs all donate their time and products to create an amazing meal that is served on the Greenfield Town Common. Hundreds of volunteers, over thirty farms, a dozen organizations, and countless home gardeners make it happen. Bring your own plate, utensils and cup!

Pioneer Valley Symphony: Music in the Orchard

Park Hill Orchard, Easthampton

Saturday, Aug. 26 at 4 p.m.

Walk through the historic orchard, pausing at musical stations to experience short instrumental interludes along the way, while also enjoying the 7th biennial “Art in the Orchard” exhibit. You are welcome to bring portable seating. This event is free and open to the public with an optional donation to support the PVS' upcoming 85th season. Grab a peck of apples on your way out!

Old Deerfield Painting Group

Deerfield Community Center

Through Sunday, Aug. 27 from 12 – 5 p.m.

The Old Deerfield Painting group is holding its 32nd annual exhibition featuring the paintings of 12 area artists. Each year, artists vote on a theme; this year’s exhibition will feature botanicals but will also include landscape and wildlife paintings. Most works will be available for purchase.

Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore

Academy of Music, Northampton

Sunday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m.

Roots music legends, Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore, decided to join forces and play music together in 2017. Though Texas-born Gilmore was twice named Country Artist of the Year by Rolling Stone, and California native Alvin first came to fame in the hard rocking rhythm and blues band The Blasters, they discovered that their musical roots in old blues and folk music are exactly the same. Since then, they have continued to tour together with their band The Guilty Ones.

Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s 2023 – 2024 Season

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 30

This season, the Springfield Symphony Orchestra's celebrating 80 years of music. Highlights will include invigorating works by Shostakovich and Bruch, the celestial sounds of Nielsen's Helios Overture, and Mozart's powerful Symphony No. 41. Plus, there will be heartwarming holiday magic, American compositions, sultry Latin rhythms, captivating piano performances, and a grand finale of Mozart, Sibelius, and Shostakovich.