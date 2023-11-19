Culture to Do: Nov. 22 2023

Christmas by Candlelight

Old Sturbridge Village

Opens Friday, Nov. 24

Experience the history of Christmas festivities at Old Sturbridge Village. Relish old traditions and create new ones as you watch demonstrations of classic Christmas projects, stroll through the decorated Village and Christmas Tree Trail, listen to stories and live music, sample sweet treats, ride the horse-drawn carryall, and more.

Moonlight Magic

Shelburne Falls

Friday, Nov. 24, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Bundle up and head to Shelburne Falls for Moonlight Magic 2023. Activities include the Parade of Lights, children’s crafts at Santa’s workshop, a lighted boat parade on the river, a scavenger hunt, live music and performances, lighting of the Community Tree, and more.

Millworks Open Studios

The Mill at Shelburne Falls, Buckland

Friday, Nov. 24 from 4 – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

If you go to Moonlight Magic in Shelburne Falls, you should also check out Millworks. Peruse arts and crafts from Millworks tenants visiting artists from the region. Shelburne Falls resident poet Abbot Cutler and Slate Roof Press will have books that feature local artwork, letterpress covers, and hand-sewn bindings by poets from across Massachusetts and New England. Raven Used Books will offer a special discount on some titles, Handle Factory Community Clay will offer an ornament painting activity and there will be live music throughout the event.

The Lighting of the Quadrangle 2023

Springfield Museums

Friday, Nov. 24 from 5 – 7 p.m.

The spectacular architecture and beautifully landscaped grounds of the Museums will sparkle against a dazzling outdoor lighting display. This festive holiday celebration features appearances by the Grinch and Santa Claus, music, refreshments, and more. Plus, you can visit The Grinch’s Grotto and Gingerbread: In the Land of Sugar & Seuss. Free and open to the public−museum admission not required.

Winterlights

Naumkeag, Stockbridge

Opens Friday, Nov. 24

Naumkeag is a public garden and historic home in Stockbridge. It was the summer retreat of Joseph Choate, a prominent New York attorney and U.S. Ambassador to Great Britain. It was bequeathed to The Trustees in 1958. Every winter, the grounds of Naumkeag offer a magical outdoor experience at Naumkeag as it sparkles with thousands of shimmering and artfully designed holiday lights. Winterlights runs Wednesday through Sunday each week from the Friday after Thanksgiving through the first weekend in January. Reservations are required.

One of a Kind Wonders

Berkshire Museum, Pittsfield

Open through Jan. 7

This is an exhibit of unusual artifacts from the museums holdings that staff have identified as difficult to categorize. Some of the objects have bizarre backstories such as the stone that was used to bury the devil in Tyringham, an astounding collection of German dolls from the 19th century, a 500 million-year-old Trilobite fossil, lava from Mt. Vesuvius, a section of the pillow case on which Abraham Lincoln drew his last breath, albino animals, and a newly discovered curious weapon brought to the Berkshires from Vatican City.

Berkshire Bach Messiah Sing!

The First Congregational Church, Great Barrington

Saturday, Nov. 25 at 5 p.m.

The audience performs in this free community event! Conductor James Bagwell invites any and all of we singers and lovers of Baroque choral music to raise our voices in popular choruses from Handel’s Messiah, accompanied by The Berkshire Bach Players. Bring your own score, buy, or borrow one and kick off the holiday season with this magical musical tradition. Don’t sing? Just come and cheer on the singers — or just jump in for a couple of Hallelujahs!

Grupo Mambique: 40 Years of Mambo

CitySpace, Easthampton

Saturday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m.

Grupo Mambique celebrates Jim "Mondongo" Messbauer's 40 years in the latin scene. The concert will highlight dance rhythms of the Caribbean and Lower Antilles. The group is well-versed in these traditions and present a combination of traditional and original tunes to move the genre forward. It is an acoustic experience that allows the music to sound the way the instruments were meant to be heard, not processed through machines.

Roomful Of Blues

The Drake

Saturday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m.

With their masterful combination of jumping, horn-heavy, hard-edged blues and R&B, it’s no wonder why the great Count Basie called them “the hottest blues band I’ve ever heard.” Since 1967, the group’s deeply rooted blend of swing, rock ‘n’ roll, jump, blues and soul has earned it five Grammy Award nominations and a slew of other accolades, including seven Blues Music Awards.

Gorge après Gorge

Chesterfield Gorge

Family Fun Walk: Sunday, Nov. 26 at 9:30 a.m.

5K Trail Run at 10:30 a.m.

First you gorge on Thanksgiving day. Then you go to the Gorge on Sunday for a run or walk along the Westfield River, handmade hats, locally baked cookie medals, and a community potluck The event was started as a way to celebrate community, and get outside and appreciate nature with friends, family, and neighbors at a time of year when it’s tempting to stay inside. It began with just a few dozen people, and has grown over the years as word has spread about this wonderful family-oriented event.

Bombyx Brass Collective

Bombyx, Florence

Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m.

Bombyx Brass Collective led by musical director Margaret Reidy will present a varied and elegant program featuring works by Grieg, Bruckner, Granados, JS Bach, and more. Of special interest will be, "Variations on an Advent Hymn" by Fisher Tull, as well as the pairing of "American Anthem" by Anthony DiLorenzo with, "A Tribute to Ukraine" arranged by Lawrence Kursar. The program will close with the delightful, "Prelude and Fugue for Christmas" written for brass by Simon Willis.