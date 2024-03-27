Culture to Do: March 27, 2024

Seychelle Dunn-Corbin, baritone saxophone

Thursday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Bezanson Recital Hall, UMass

Seychelle Dunn-Corbin is a Boston-based saxophonist known for her inclusion, dedication, and advocacy of African American artistry in performance and education. Seychelle is an alumna of Morgan State University, a Historically Black College. Where she studied with composers Dr. James Lee III and Dr. Nkeiru Okoye, as well as jazz saxophonist Tim Green and pianist Dr. Stephanie. Her guest artist concert program will include William Grant Still's Romance, Eugene Bozza's Aria, Mark Watters' Rhapsody, Yusef Lateef's Klockology and more.

Montague Shakespeare Festival: A Midsummer Night's Dream

Shea Theater, Turners Falls

Weekends Friday, March 29 – Sunday, April 7

Under the skilled direction of Fiona Ross, a renowned practitioner with over two decades of experience at the Royal Shakespeare Company, this production is set to be an immersive experience that will challenge and expand your perception of Shakespeare’s classic play. Fiona Ross brings a fresh, innovative perspective to the city of Athens, reimagining it as a microcosm where personal ambition and collective destiny intertwine under the shadows of authoritarian rule.

2024 Banff Mountain Film Festival

Academy of Music, Northampton

Friday, March 29 at 7 p.m.

Get off the beaten path, stand on the highest peaks, ski the steepest slopes, and explore the edge of believable with captivating stories from the 48th Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival. From exploring remote landscapes to adrenaline-fueled action sports, films selected for the 2023/2024 World Tour are sure to captivate and amaze you.

Masquerade Ball/Coffee Bag Expo

Becket Arts Center

Friday, March 29 from 7 – 10 p.m.

The Becket Arts Center's Masquerade Ball will feature small bites, beverages, dancing and an exhibition of 36 unique art pieces created out of coffee bags. The best coffee-bag artist will be awarded a $100 prize, and all the entries in the coffee-bag competition will be available in an online auction. Dress up if you like or come as you are.

Tony Vacca and Fusion Nomads

Hawks & Reed, Greenfield

Friday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Tony Vacca, John Sheldon, Jo Sallins and Ron Smith plus special guest, performance poet Tantra Zawadi are coming together for an exhilarating evening at Hawks and Reed. Their careers have covered everything from Pop Music to Avant-Garde, from Electro-Funkadelic to Spirit-Guided Improv, from Western Classical Music to Spoken Word, and from Old School to Nu School to No-School-Could-Teach-This. Their collaboration is a creative, momentary fusion that takes shameless advantage of their nomadic careers.

Pioneer Valley Jazz Shares

Sara Serpa/André Matos Duo with Dov Manski

Institute for the Musical Arts, Goshen

Saturday, March 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Seven years after their last duo album, vocalist Sara Serpa and guitarist André Matos have released Night Birds. A native from Lisboa, Portugal, Sara Serpa is a singer, composer, improviser, who explores the use of the voice as an instrument. She was named top vocalist in the 2020 NPR Music Jazz Critics Poll. Portuguese native André Matos holds degrees from Berklee College of Music and the New England Conservatory. The duo will be joined by pianist, composer, improviser, and electronic musician Dov Manski.

Bella's Bartok with Aubrey Haddard and Padded Waltz

The Drake, Amherst

Saturday, March 30 at 8 p.m.

Bella’s Bartok is a band known for raucous theatrical performances and an outspoken political message of finding hope in a world beset by cruel uncertainty. With utter joy, they seamlessly blend a rich cacophony of sound and soul into their music with influences ranging from Punk to Folk and Pop to Americana. Their new album is Apocalypse WOW!

Mahsa and Marjan Vahdat in Concert with Guest Artist Bridget Kibbey

Sweeney Concert Hall, Smith College

Sunday, March 31 at 3 p.m.

The internationally celebrated Iranian singers, composers, and activists Mahsa and Marjan Vahdat are known for their deep connection to heritage and innovative musical expression. They have invited world-renowned harpist Bridget Kibbey to perform with them at Smith College in a collaboration that blends the intricate Persian textures of modes, melodies, and poetry with the evocative improvisations of the harp.

This free concert is part of a week-long residency that includes a talk at the UMass Bromery Center for the Arts Lobby on Friday, March 29 at 12 p.m.

2nd Annual Trans Day of Visibility Resource & Art Fair

Northampton Center for the Arts

Sunday, March 31 from 4 – 7 p.m.

Join community members from around Western Massachusetts to celebrate strength and resiliency on Trans Day of Visibility. This event features an a art fair showcasing affirming and inclusive community based organizations; trans and gender expansive artists displaying and selling their artwork; a gender affirming clothing swap; name change support and legal resources; as well as light refreshments. The event is free and open to youth, families, and community members.

The Tuesday Morning Music Club

Trinity United Methodist Church, Springfield

Tuesday, April 2 at 10:30 a.m.

Every other Tuesday morning, you can hear expert performances by local classical musicians. This show will feature Anton Boutkov, viola; Greg Snedeker, cello & piano; and Clifton J. Noble, guitar & piano, performing music from a wide variety of genres, including works by Dmitri Shostakovich, Sergei Prokoviev, Camille Saint-Saens, Zequinha de Abreu; Duke Ellington, Elton John, and Billy Joel, as well as two original pieces by Greg Snedeker. The concert is free to TMMC members and their guests; general admission tickets for others are $10.

Caroline Rose with Metropolis Ensemble

Bombyx, Florence

Tuesday, April 2 and Wednesday, April 3 at 7 p.m.

A witty, clever, and eclectic singer and songwriter, Caroline Rose is a musician not afraid to evolve in public, growing from a contemporary folkie to an Americana artist with roots rock leanings to a sharp-humored indie pop performer. As a songwriter, Rose is unafraid to look deep inside their psyche.

Free First Wednesdays

Springfield Museums

Wednesday, April 3 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Admission to Springfield Museums is free on the first Wednesday of every month. Visitors can explore the special exhibits and permanent collection; enjoy hands-on activities and demonstrations with museum educators and docent guides; and delve deeper into STEM, literacy, and art in Spark!Lab, the Cat’s Corner, and the Art Discovery Center. Take a long lunch break!

Cracking the Cosmic Code: Numerology in Medieval Art

Williams College Museum of Art

Tuesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The idea that numbers emanate sacred significance, and connect the past with the future, is prehistoric and global. “Cracking the Cosmic Code” aims to elucidate medieval relationships among numbers, events, and works of art. The medieval and Renaissance art here from the 5th to 17th centuries reveal numerical patterns as they relate to architecture, literature, gender, and timekeeping. Admission is free.