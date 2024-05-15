Culture to Do: May 15, 2024

At the Iron Horse in Northampton this week:

Anders Osborne with Greg Loftus

Thursday, May 16 at 7 p.m.

Singer-songwriter Anders Osborne describes his new album, Picasso's Villa, as "a condensed story about living in America between 2018-2021, the fears, confusion, deep joy and peace achieved through true friendship, family, community, hours of meditation and detachment from ego." After living and performing in New Orleans for almost four decades Osborne has become a fixture of the musical community there. Americana singer-songwriter Greg Loftus has spent the better half of the last decade living in Austin honing his songwriting skills and fronting the Alt-Country outfit Carpetbagger.

Stephen Kellogg

Saturday, May 18 at 7 p.m.

A Stephen Kellogg performance is like watching Ted Lasso live. Whether you have heard of him before or not you will leave the show inspired, restored and having experienced an offering like no other. For more than two decades, this wordsmith, Tedx speaker, stand-up comic, family man and troubadour, has delighted audiences around the world.

Griffin William Sherry

Sunday, May 19 at 7 p.m.

Living somewhere in-between modern catharsis and American myth, Griffin William Sherry's music is inspired by his New England rural roots. As such, he cobbles together an inimitable signature style, visceral and heartfelt, loud and passionate, each song taking on a voice of its own.

Mill River Flood 150 Year Commemoration

Starts Thursday, May 16 at 12:10 p.m. with Cascade of Bells

The sudden collapse of the Williamsburg Dam on May 16, 1874, let loose a flood that swept away parts of Williamsburg, Skinnerville, Haydenville, and Leeds. It killed 139 people, all within an hour. A dedicated group from across the Mill Valley has planned a collection of lectures, exhibits and ceremonies to remember the disaster and honor the victims. It starts on Thursday at 12:10 with the “Cascade of Bells,” a relay of church bells from Williamsburg to Northampton, ringing a total of 139 times, once for each flood victim.

4,000 Miles

Unicorn Theater, Stockbridge

Thursday, May 16 – Saturday, June 1

Amy Herzog’s acclaimed play, 4000 Miles, offers a compelling exploration of human connections, grief and the unanticipated paths to solace. Set against the backdrop of New York City’s West Village, this production unveils the story of 21-year-old Leo and his spirited 91-year-old grandmother, Vera Joseph. Amidst Leo’s turmoil following a devastating loss during his cross-country bike expedition, he seeks refuge in Vera’s bustling apartment, inadvertently transforming their lives.

Astronomy Day 2024

Springfield Museums

Saturday, May 18 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Part of a nationwide, grass-roots movement to bring astronomy to the people, this special day at Springfield Museums is packed with cosmic activities including hands-on science experiments, rooftop observatory tours, and more. You can meet master telescope maker Dave Kelly, tour the observatory and take in one of the most beautiful views of Springfield, go on a virtual trip to Mars, and more.

New Marlborough Artists and Friends, Open Studios

Southern Berkshires self-guided tour

Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

This inaugural artist open studio self-tour event features 12 talented artists from New Marlborough and Sheffield, along with 5 guest artists. Explore a diverse array of studios, showcasing exquisite pottery, captivating paintings and collages, and stunning jewelry. From purpose-built studios to repurposed buildings and dedicated home studios, each stop on the tour offers a glimpse into the artist's world, refreshments, live demonstrations, and engaging activities. GPS is spotty on the back roads, so you’d better download the brochure.

Berkshire Opera Festival

"Giuseppe Grandini" and the Search for the World's Greatest Opera Character

Shakespeare and Company's Tina Packer Playhouse, Lenox

Saturday, May 18 at 11 a.m.

In this free family concert, discover opera's most colorful characters, from the good to the downright nasty. The great Italian opera impresario "Giuseppe Grandini" needs your help in his search to find the greatest opera character of all time. With five stellar guest artists and Giuseppe as your guide, explore what makes these characters so entertaining through the music of Mozart, Verdi, Puccini, and others.

Nolumbeka Project Day of Remembrance

Great Falls Discovery Center

Saturday, May 18 from 1 – 3:30 p.m.

Commemorate the 348th anniversary of the Great Falls Massacre and the 20th anniversary of the Reconciliation Ceremony. Tribal members and non-Tribal public are welcome. Honored guests include Liz Coldwind Santana Kiser, Elder, Council Woman, and Tribal Historical Preservation Officer for the Chaubunagungamaug Band of Nipmuck Indians; Elnu Abenaki Chief Roger Longtoe Sheehan; and others.

Belly Dance Showcase

LAVA Center, Greenfield

Saturday, May 18 at 5:30 p.m.

This event will feature dancers from all over New England — Eshta Amar, Nasira, Aralia Pearl, Hadama Seshat, The Crescent Dancers, Amity, Sekhmet and Hayam — representing the art of Middle Eastern folkloric dance and “raqs sharqi,” also known as belly dance. The performers you will see at this showcase have spent many years studying and learning to present this style of dance, with respect and awareness of its Middle Eastern, Hellenic and North African source cultures.

Happy Valley Guitar Orchestra in Concert

Bombyx, Florence

Saturday, May 18 at 7 p.m.

In their final performance of the season, The Happy Valley Guitar Orchestra presents a program of new arrangements of music by J.S Bach, Enrique Granados, Heitor Villa-Lobos, Masato Nakamura's scores from Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2, a grand orchestral take of the Beatles Dear Prudence, and the premier of an original work inspired by the layered guitars of The Cure and the vocal Harmonies of Crosby Stills Nash and Young. They will be joined in this concert by the dynamic drum phenomenon Eliezer Martinez.

Antje Duvekot

Mount Toby Friends Meeting, 194 Long Plain Rd., Leverett

Saturday, May 18 at 7 p.m.

A native of Heidelberg, Germany, the now Boston-based singer-songwriter, Antje Duvekot composes intriguing and emotionally complex vignettes which straddle and sometimes blur the lines between the personal, the social and the political. Have a listen here. To make a reservation, email diacrowe@yahoo.com or call 413-835-1695.

Springfield Symphony Orchestra: Magic & Glory

Symphony Hall

Saturday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m.

The final concert of the SSO’s season will feature the return of guest conductor Tania Miller, and renowned violinist Rachel Barton Pine. The program includes the overture to Mozart’s opera, The Magic Flute, Sibelius’ Violin Concerto in D minor and Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5. Plus, immediately prior to the start of the concert, eight extraordinary western Massachusetts women will be invited to the stage to receive the SSO’s second annual Fearless Women Awards.

Mak’hela Presents Jewish Broadway

Yiddish Book Center, Amherst

Sunday, May 19 at 2 p.m.

Mak’hela, The Jewish Chorus of Western, Mass. will present a program of music for the stage by Jewish composers, including a special version of “L’Chaim” from Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish. Mak’hela has been performing from the Jewish heritage from many time periods and genres throughout New England for 20 years.

Cantilena Chamber Choir 20th Anniversary Concert

Trinity Episcopal Church, Lenox

Sunday, May 19th at 3 p.m.

The Cantilena Chamber Choir presents a gala concert in celebration of its singers and alumni, audience members and patrons. To celebrate the 20th anniversary milestone, the singers have chosen their favorite repertoire from over 100 programs. Recognizing the contributions of present and past chorus members, this program will look back on the highlights of 20 seasons of extraordinary repertoire.

Chamber @ The Drake: May Phang

The Drake, Amherst

Sunday, May 19 at 4 p.m.

Praised by critics and audiences for her imaginative programming and compelling performances, pianist May Phang enjoys discovering and performing a wide range of repertoire from Bach and Liszt to Libby Larsen and Alexina Louie. Described as “vibrant”, “colorful”, and “evocative,” May strives to deeply understand and bring fresh insights into the masterpieces of composers such as Beethoven and Chopin while being equally committed to discovering and championing the works of today’s living composers.

Zarabanda Variations with the American Modern Opera Company and Guests

The Clark, Williamstown

Sunday, May 19 at 4 p.m.

Conceived by performer, composer, and American Modern Opera Company (AMOC*) member Keir GoGwilt, Zarabanda Variations brings together a group of visionary composers, improvisers, and performers, inspired by musical histories of sixteenth- and seventeenth-century New Spain, or present-day Mexico and the United States. Over the course of the performance, the familiar tonalities and harmonies of early Baroque music are warped into contemporary and futuristic soundscapes.