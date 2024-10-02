Culture to Do: October 2, 2024

The Weir

The Unicorn Theatre, Stockbridge

Wednesday, Oct. 2 – Sunday, Oct. 27

Step into a windswept County Leitrim pub in rural Ireland where the chill in the air isn’t just from the storm outside. Tony Award-nominated playwright Conor McPherson’s celebrated play The Weir unfolds as a captivating and evocative evening set in a small, remote pub, drawing audiences into a world where tales of folklore and the supernatural weave an enchanting, yet eerie, atmosphere.

68th Annual Fall Foliage Festival and Parade

North Adams

Thursday, Oct. 3 – Sunday, Oct. 6

It starts with a dog parade on Thursday. The Mill Town Circus opens Friday. The Children's Fair is on Saturday. These events and more culminate in the Sunday Berk du Soleil Parade which promises to be “a spellbinding journey into the extraordinary, where dreams take flight and imagination knows no bounds.”

Graham Nash – More Evenings of Songs and Stories

Academy of Music, Northampton

Friday, Oct. 4 at 8 p.m.

Legendary artist Graham Nash, as a founding member of both the Hollies and Crosby, Stills and Nash, is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. He has seen rock history unfold at some of its seminal moments — from the launch of the British Invasion to the birth of the Laurel Canyon movement a year later. Towering above virtually everything that Graham Nash has accomplished in his long and multi-faceted career, stands the catalog of songs that he has written and introduced to the soundtrack of our lives for nearly six decades.

Phantoms by Firelight

Old Sturbridge Village

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 4 – 27

Phantoms by Firelight returns for 12 nights of thrills and ghostly delights. This year’s event promises to be the most haunting yet, with new and mesmerizing performances. Step into the flickering shadows of history, where forgotten souls whisper their eerie tales. Discover the origins of Halloween, test your bravery with hair-raising games, and listen to chilling ghost stories around the roaring bonfire. Be entranced by fire dancers, mystical music, and acrobats soaring high above the Village.

A.I.M. By Kyle Abraham

Frederick C. Tillis Performance Hall, UMass

Friday, Oct. 4 at 8 p.m.

A.I.M.’s mission is to create a body of dance-based work that is galvanized by Black culture and history and features the rich tapestry of Black and queer stories. Kyle Abraham is one of America's leading contemporary choreographers working in concert dance. In addition to choreographing for A.I.M., which he founded in 2006, Abraham has created commissioned works for such prestigious companies as Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, New York City Ballet, and The Royal Ballet.

Taylor's Version: A Swiftie Dance Party

The Drake, Amherst

Friday, Oct. 4 at 8 p.m.

Calling all Swifties. Welcome to “Taylor's Version,” the dance party of your wildest dreams. It’s a DJ based event that plays songs from every Taylor era, no skips! Could you ask for anything better? Grab tickets, grab your friends, and come trade bracelets at The Drake. This event Is 21+.

Gilded Echoes: The Tiffany Influence in Josh Simpson’s Glasswork

Springfield Museums

Opens Saturday, Oct. 5

Shelburne Falls glass artist Josh Simpson found early inspiration in the work of Louis Comfort Tiffany. As a young glassmaker, he was captivated by the iridescent qualities of Tiffany & Company’s renowned Favrile glass and sought to replicate these exquisite glowing qualities, achieving luminous results. Over time, Simpson expanded on Tiffany’s work, developing new methods and formulas that pushed the boundaries of glassmaking. This is a companion exhibit to Tiffany’s Gardens in Glass, which also opens Saturday.

24 Hour Comics Day

The Print Shop, Holyoke

Saturday, Oct. 5, from 12 – 3 p.m.

Artists and writers are invited to create a 24-page comic in 24 hours. Grab a supply kit with drawing materials, idea worksheets, and templates. You can work from home or stay and sketch with us. Started by Scott McCloud in 1990, the challenge is simple: start and finish your comic within 24 hours. No pre-planned plots or character sketches allowed, and all breaks count!

Barnfest 2024

80 Bassett Road, Shelburne

Saturday, Oct. 5 from 1 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Community Supper at 5 p.m.

Fabric of Life presents Barnfest 2024. There will be live demonstrations in glass blowing, sheep shearing, processing flax to linen, broom making, logging with oxen, and sawing on a portable sawmill. Bring your hand tools for sharpening, weave a cattail doll, create an apron from your favorite t-shirt, create an upcycled instrument, try a ukulele or fiddle, or build a Hugelkulture bed. Weave on a loom, take a free horse drawn wagon ride, join us for a parade led by a local brass band, enter a raffle, enjoy a community supper, and stay for live after-dinner music and contra dancing!

Metamorphosis: Three Ways Through Fire

Morris Center Studio at Chesterwood, Stockbridge

Saturday, Oct. 5 – Saturday Oct. 19

Opening Reception Saturday from 5 – 7 p.m.

This new exhibit presents three distinct bodies of work by three Stockbridge ceramic artists — Anne Ferril's multi-surfaced variations on the Moon Jar, an iconic ceramic form; Ingrid Raab's abstract, layered surfaces on slab-built forms; and Nina Ryan's wood-fired, coil-built sculptural vessels. Chesterwood is the former summer home and studio of Daniel Chester French (1850-1931), sculptor of the Minute Man and Lincoln Memorial Abraham Lincoln statues and a leading artist of his era. If you go, don’t miss the outdoor “Birth of a Shadow” exhibit.

Monster Arts Project 5, Secret Garden

Eastworks, Easthampton

Saturday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Nov. 3

Opening Party Saturday, Oct. 5 from 4 – 7 p.m.

There is magic to the fact that every single culture on the planet has imagined fantastical beasts, and this interconnectedness is what Monster Arts Project is all about. The show opens on Friday and there will be special events each weekend leading up to the closing weekend which coincides with Eastworks Open Studios Nov. 2 – 3.

South Mountain Concerts

Academy of St Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble

South Mountain Concert Hall, Pittsfield

Sunday, Oct. 6 at 3 p.m.

New to me, maybe new to you? South Mountain Concerts was founded in 1918 and through the years has presented some of the world’s leading chamber music ensembles and soloists including Leonard Bernstein, Leontyne Price, and Rudolph Serkin. The Concert Hall is on the National Register of Historic Buildings and was specifically designed for chamber music and built in a colonial style using timber from an old textile mill. Sunday’s program includes Shostakovich’s Two Pieces for String Octet; Dvořák’s Sextet for Strings in A Major, Op. 48; and — my personal favorite chamber music piece of all time — Mendelssohn’s Octet for Strings in E-flat Major.

Meadow Flutes and Tuesday Morning Music Club Season Opener

Trinity United Methodist Church, Springfield

Tuesday, Oct 8 at 10:30 a.m.

The Tuesday Morning Music Club was established in 1902 to stimulate and enhance the appreciation of music among performers and music lovers. It’s the oldest classical music presenter in our region and today it is an organization that is going strong. This season, they will present 12 concerts, generally every other Tuesday, from October through May 6. Membership is $40 and that gets you into every concert, each featuring top-notch local musicians, and each followed by a reception. Do the math: this is a superb deal. The 2024-2025 season gets under way with a performance by pianist Tamila Azadaliyeva and the Meadow Flutes, including flutists Lynn Winsor, Nancy Miller, Andrea Taupier, and Kimberly Figueroa.

Breabach

De La Luz, Holyoke

Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.

Good news! De La Luz is a brand-new venue that resides in the arts and education complex formerly known as Gateway City Arts and/or Race Street Live in Holyoke. Developed in partnership between Laudable Productions and Lighthouse Holyoke, a nonprofit educational organization, De La Luz incorporates two performance spaces,, a cafe, and a production company where young people will learn technical skills and the behind the scenes aspects of event production. Ranked among Scotland’s most skilled and imaginative contemporary folk acts, Breabach unite deep roots in Highland and Island tradition with the innovative musical ferment of their Glasgow base.