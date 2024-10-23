Culture to Do: Oct. 23, 2024

Dino Map Adventure

Here’s a brand-new local project that will delight any kid who loves dinosaurs. NEPM has partnered with Greenfield-based Tumble Media, the creators of the Tumble Science Podcast for Kids, to produce Dino Map, a place-based audio experience that highlights the rich history of dinosaurs in the Pioneer Valley. Your little dino explorer can learn about seven significant local sites with an interactive map at NEPM.org.

A Moon for the Misbegotten

The Majestic Theater, West Springfield

Thursday, Oct. 24 – Sunday, Dec. 1

An American classic, A Moon for the Misbegotten is Eugene O’Neill’s final and most personal play. Set on a dilapidated Connecticut farm, the play focuses on Josie, a woman commanding and tough outside, sensuous and sensitive inside, and Jim Tyrone, a dissipated former actor with an astonishing capacity for alcohol. Josie’s father, Phil Hogan, a tenant farmer, suspects that Jamie intends to sell the farm to a hated neighbor and sets a plan in motion to bring Jamie and Josie together.

Haunted Hancock

Hancock Shaker Village, Pittsfield

Thursday, Oct. 24 – Saturday, Oct. 26

There are two versions of this event — one for grown-ups happening Thursday through Saturday, and one for kids on Saturday only. The adult tour travels dark paths to explore some of the spookiest parts of the Village and learn about the Shakers’ role in the spiritualist movement. The kids event visits the Brick Dwelling and includes time outside. You are welcome to wear your costume. Advanced registration is required.

Human Agenda Theater: Within the Glow

CitySpace, Easthampton

Friday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.

Human Agenda Theater celebrates the collaborative process of creating and sharing stories of the human experience through interactive and weird forms of ensemble-based devised theater. Within the Glow was inspired in large part by the realization of how important it was for the company members to socialize in the years emerging from the COVID 19 lockdowns. They wanted to explore people’s natural instinct to gather and both interrogate and celebrate how we do so.

A Happening IV: Leviathan

The Shea Theater, Turners Falls

Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.

This innovative event immerses participants in a theatrical world of myth, magic and mystery inspired by Moby Dick, Jonah and other nautical tales of Great Whales. It brings together more than 30 local performance artists, actors, musicians, and dancers staging intimate theatrical interactions amidst large-scale installations throughout the Shea Theater Arts Center. Traditional lines of performance blur as players and audience members weave in and out of multiple timelines and narratives.

Ailey II

The Mahaiwe, Great Barrington

Friday, Oct. 25 at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 26 at 3 p.m.

This year, Ailey II marks its 50th anniversary of merging the spirit and energy of the country’s finest early-career dance talent with the passion and creative vision of today’s most outstanding and emerging choreographers. Founded by Alvin Ailey in 1974, this renowned company embodies his pioneering mission to establish an extended cultural community that provides dance performances, training, and community programs for all people.

Max Roach Centennial Celebration Featuring Makaya McCraven

Frederick C. Tillis Performance Hall, UMass

Friday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m.

This is the premiere event of this week’s Max Roach Centennial Celebration at UMass. Max Roach was one of the first jazz musicians to teach full-time at the college level, joining the UMass W.E.B. Du Bois Department of Afro-American Studies as a visiting professor in 1972. Makaya McCraven, is one of the finest and most innovative drummers, composers, and bandleaders working in jazz today. McCraven also has a lifelong association with Roach. McCraven grew up in Amherst, the son of jazz drummer Stephen McCraven. And Roach was a mentor to Stephen and a family friend. McCraven is also an alumnus of UMass and of Jazz In July, the Fine Arts Center’s summer jazz education program, which Roach helped found.

Spooky Safari

The Zoo in Forest Park, Springfield

Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

This is one of the Zoo’s most popular events. Dress in costume and enjoy family-friendly Halloween fun complete with a trick-or-treat trail, on-site activities, crafts, read-alongs and appearances from some special friends. The event will also feature a virtual costume contest. Important: A pre-purchased, timed ticket is required to attend. No tickets will be sold at the gate on the day of the event.

Northampton Print and Book Fair 2024

33 Hawley Street, Northampton

Saturday, Oct. 26 from 12 – 5 p.m.

Over 30 artists will fill the Workroom space at 33 Hawley Street with self-published artists’ books and multiples — zines, comics, books of poetry, risograph prints, mini sculptures and ceramics, wearable art, stickers, and more. Visitors can purchase art directly from artists in a fun, approachable setting that combines the format of a flea market with an art show.

Smith College Department of Music

Montage: Sounds from the Silver Screen

John M. Greene Hall, Smith College

Saturday, Oct. 26 at 4 p.m.

A huge representation of Smith College performance groups come together to present a family program of favorite movie songs. The concert, featuring Glee Club, Chamber Singers, Orchestra, Wind Ensemble, Wailing Banshees, Jazz Ensemble, Handbells, Groove, the Smiffenpoofs, the Smithereens, the Noteables, and the Vibes, is free and open to the public.

Arcadia Players

Concerti for a King: music from the Court of Frederick the Great

Wesley Methodist Church, Hadley

Saturday Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.

Back in 1732, eight years before he ascended to the Prussian throne, Frederick the Great formed a court orchestra of talented musicians at his estate in Rheinsberg. He recruited violinists Franz Benda and Johann Gottlieb Graun and, later, Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach, giving him one of the greatest keyboard players of the day and two of the best violinists. This concert will feature violin concerti by Graun and Benda alongside a keyboard concerto by Carl Philip Emanuel Bach. Julia Glenn will be the featured violin soloist and Arcadia Players Artistic Director Andrus Madsen will solo on the Bach concerto.

Letters Aloud

Thanks, But No Thanks; the greatest rejection letters of all time

Academy of Music, Northampton

Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Now, this looks interesting! “Letters Aloud” is a performance group that shares letters of individuals who have left their mark on history. Their newest show focuses on rejection letters. Stephen King receives his first rejection letter from “Spacemen Magazine.” Andy Warhol is asked to pick up his painting at the front desk before it is hauled away. A young Sidney Poitier tries to borrow $100 from President Franklin Roosevelt (he said no). The show will include live musical accompaniment and a slideshow.

Avery Sharpe Double Quartet: I Am My Neighbor’s Keeper

The Drake, Amherst

Saturday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m.

Local jazz legend — and NEPM Jazz à la Mode Friday host — Avery Sharpe has composed a new work which highlights our commitment to one another. Avery initiated the project as a response to political and racial division in the U.S. The movements in this multimedia piece describe the values Avery believes we should strive for to help one another.

Springfield Chamber Players Clarinet Quintet

52 Sumner, Springfield

Saturday, October 26 at 8 p.m.

The Springfield Chamber Players launches their 2024 – 2025 season in a wonderful new intimate and comfortable Springfield performance venue in Springfield — 52 Sumner. The concert features Bernard Herrmann, who won an Oscar for his film scores of Alfred Hitchcock thrillers. The program includes his Souvenirs de Voyage for Clarinet Quintet, as well as Paul Chihara’s Ellington Fantasy, and works by Vaughan Williams and Haydn.

UMass Department of Music and Dance

Gabriel Fauré Festival 2024

Bezanson Hall, UMass

Four Concerts Tuesday, Oct. 29 – Saturday Nov. 2

The UMass Department of Music and Dance is celebrating Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924) and his students and contemporaries, 100 years after his death. The concerts feature chamber music and songs by Camille Saint-Saens, Lili Boulanger, Charles Massenet, Gabriel Fauré himself, and many others. This gives us a wonderful opportunity to immerse ourselves in the music of Fauré’s day, and appreciate the talents of the UMass faculty performers. The entire series is free and open to the public.