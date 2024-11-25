Culture to Do: Nov. 27, 2024

Day of Mourning and Giving Thanks Community Meal

Stone Soup Café, 399 Main Street, Greenfield

Thursday, November 28, 2024, from 12 – 2:30 p.m. Meal service begins at 1 p.m.

Stone Soup Café invites everyone to come together on Thursday, Nov. 28 at noon for a unique community meal that emphasizes togetherness, respect, and an honest reflection on the history of Thanksgiving. This pay-what-you-can gathering offers an inclusive space for all, with a delicious meal, meaningful conversation, and an opportunity to uplift Indigenous narratives. Registration encouraged.

The Lighting of the Quadrangle 2024

Springfield Museums

Friday, Nov. 29 from 5 – 7 p.m.

The spectacular architecture and beautifully landscaped grounds of the Museums will sparkle against a dazzling outdoor lighting display. This festive holiday celebration features appearances by the Grinch and Santa Claus, music, refreshments, and more. Plus, you can visit The Grinch’s Grotto and Gingerbread in Toyland.

Christmas by Candlelight

Old Sturbridge Village

Opens Friday, Nov. 29 with multiple dates through Dec. 30

Experience the history of Christmas festivities at Old Sturbridge Village. Relish old traditions and create new ones as you watch demonstrations of classic Christmas projects, stroll through the decorated Village and Christmas Tree Trail, listen to stories and live music, sample sweet treats, and more.

Winterlights

Naumkeag, Stockbridge

Opens Friday, Nov. 29

Naumkeag is a public garden and historic home in Stockbridge. It was the summer retreat of Joseph Choate, a prominent New York attorney and U.S. Ambassador to Great Britain. It was bequeathed to The Trustees in 1958. Every winter, the grounds of Naumkeag offer a magical outdoor experience at Naumkeag as it sparkles with thousands of shimmering and artfully designed holiday lights. Winterlights runs Wednesday through Sunday each week from the Friday after Thanksgiving through the first weekend in January. You should purchase tickets soon as this event often sells out.

Moonlight Magic 2024

Shelburne Falls

Friday, Nov. 29, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Bundle up and head to Shelburne Falls for Moonlight Magic 2023. Stroll the luminaria-lined streets, enjoy the festive storefronts, and discover the perfect gifts from local vendors. Activities include the Parade of Lights, children’s crafts at Santa’s workshop, trolley rides, live music, performances, lighting of the Community Tree, and more. Plus, MillWorks! Makers & Art Market is happening at the The Mill at Shelburne Falls in Bucklans on Friday, Nov. 29 from 4 – 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. with gorgeous artwork in 40 open studios. There’s a free shuttle on Friday so you can experience it all!

Lux Deluxe

Iron Horse, Northampton

Friday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m.

The first thing you’ll notice about Lux Deluxe is the singer, Ned King. He might be high-kicking, rolling on the floor, or squeezed up alongside drummer Jake Edwards with his own set of sticks in hand. Bassist Jacob Rosazza and rhythm guitarist Jake Manzi lean into their mics as Ned does, and 3-part Eagles-esque harmonies roll out. Then the energy shifts to stage left, where lead guitarist, Caleb Rosazza has started soloing, and you know you’re in for a good night.

Berkshire Bach Messiah Sing!

The First Congregational Church, Great Barrington

Saturday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m.

The audience becomes the chorus in this free community sing-along led by Choral Conductor James Bagwell Bring your own score or borrow one and kick off the holiday season with this magical musical tradition. Don’t sing? Just come and cheer on the singers — or just jump in for a couple of Hallelujahs!

Jose Gonzalez and La Banda Criolla

Puerto Rican Parranda Christmas Show

The Marigold Theater, Easthampton

Saturday Nov. 30 at 8:30 p.m.

A parranda is a Puerto Rican Christmas tradition that involves a group of people singing, dancing and celebrating at the homes of friends and relatives. In this case, our home is the Marigold Theater in Easthampton and our friends are Jose Gonzalez and members of Banda Criolla. Bring maragas and guiros, and your dancing shoes.

Clark Art Institute First Sunday Free: Lights, Camera, Landscape!

The Clark, Williamstown

Sunday, Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Clark has a new exhibit called “Abelardo Morell: In the Company of Monet and Constable.” Morell is a contemporary Cuban-American artist who is known for using a Tent/Camera that allows him to combine in a single image the features of a landscape view with whatever happens to be underfoot. The exhibition focuses on two artists, Claude Monet and John Constable, who are not only touchstones for Morell’s artistic vision but also mainstays of the Clark’s permanent collection. Admission to the museum is free on Dec. 1, with a lecture at 11 a.m. and activities from 1 – 4 p.m.

Cantabile: Triumphs and Laments

Amherst Woman’s Club, 35 Triangle Street

Sunday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m.

Cantabile is a six-voice self-directed local vocal ensemble that specializes vocal chamber music from the Renaissance, and other eras up to the present. This program will explore how composers of the late European Renaissance expressed an astonishingly wide range of emotions in both secular and sacred music utilizing just five or six unaccompanied voices. The composers will include William Byrd, Thomas Tallis, Carlo Gesualdo, as well as lesser-known figures like the pioneering woman composer Maddalena Casulana, one of whose recently recovered madrigals will receive its first American performance.

Messiah Sing-along

Grace Episcopal Church, Amherst

Sunday, Dec. 1 at 4 p.m.

This is a lovely space for a Messiah sing. Sing the choruses along with an orchestra and a quartet of soloists who will participate in this festive occasion. Scores will be available if you want to sing, or simply come and listen to all of the glorious music. Cash or check donations will benefit the Sidney F. Smith Toy Fund of the Daily Hampshire Gazette.

Tuesday Morning Music Club Annual Holiday Concert

Trinity United Methodist Church, Springfield

Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2 at 10:30 a.m.

Local conductor, composer, organist, and music director David Kidwell will perform a selection of works he has titled “A Partridge in a Pair Tree,” featuring pairs of organ arrangements of favorite Christmas music, for example “In dulci jubilo” by Franz Liszt and J.S Bach. The second half of the program will feature Shelley Roberts, soprano, Justina Golden, mezzo-soprano; Marc Winer, tenor; and John Thomas, baritone performing solo and ensemble pieces from Handel’s Messiah, along with other holiday favorites. Stay after the concert for a festive, complementary reception with the artists.

Swan Lake

Springfield Symphony Hall

Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

Swan Lake is an essential ballet in contemporary classical theatre, and its psychological depth remains relevant today. The ballet's classical elements are evident in its meticulously crafted structure, adherence to traditional dance styles, and the distinction between classical and character dance. Its psychological impact lies in its exploration of the themes of fate and destiny. Featuring The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine.