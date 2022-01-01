Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Access at NEPM

We show our commitment to anti-racism through our work. We see diverse viewpoints as assets, and we benefit from our team's range of skills, talents, gifts, thoughts and ideas.

Since 2020, we have:

Established an Equity Desk in our newsroom, covering socio-economic disparities in western Massachusetts

Expanded Spanish language content across our music, news and education programming

Increased the diversity of sources in our news and arts journalism

Remained committed to diverse programming year around, while creating and promoting special programming collections during national heritage months

Served underrepresented communities through our education programs

Sought feedback from marginalized communities during our Listening Tour

NEPM embraces diverse backgrounds, views, and opinions to serve the residents of western Massachusetts which are essential to representing the authentic voices of our community. Our staff, board of directors, and community advisory board must reflect the diversity of the community we serve.

Our efforts to increase staff diversity include:

Establishing a paid internship program to make public media learning opportunities more accessible

Improving our hiring practices by ensuring that the language of our job postings is bias free; advertising all open positions with minority journalism organizations; expanding search committees to include more diverse evaluators; and standardizing our processes to ensure an equitable experience for all candidates

Offering anti-racism, unconscious bias, and other professional development opportunities for staff

Including the demographic composition of our staff in our public annual reports

We know that we have much work to do. We hold ourselves to the highest standards of truth in our reporting and programming. Let us know if you think our story selection, sourcing, or the faces seen and voices heard on NEPM are living up to our standards, email us at hello@nepm.org.

