Divided: Scenes from Inauguration 2021 - Gallery
In "Divided: Scenes from Inauguration 2021," photojournalist Barry Goldstein captures the mood in the Capitol leading up to and during the inauguration. Through documentary photography, portraiture and interviews, Goldstein conveys the sense of uncertainty — and division — surrounding one of the most important traditions in our Republic.
Lieutenant, at right, in charge of a national guard squad and his corporal, at left, both stationed at Logan Square in Washington, D.C. Identification of each soldier consisted of a number hand-written on green duct tape. No name tags were visible, and soldiers had been instructed not to give names. The lieutenant stated that he could only give the origin of his unit as “The Midwest." Several of the soldiers asked me what I thought might happen on inauguration day. The corporal had several clips of ammunition in his vest, but no weapons were visible. When I asked why, the leader said he couldn’t comment on this, or his mission, and politely referred me to the public affairs officer for the deployment. (Barry Goldstein)
Two soldiers from a unit “from Pennsylvania” at a checkpoint about a half-mile north of the Capitol in Washington, D.C. Both weapons and clips were visible, but the weapons were not loaded. The corporal on the left was the only one with a visible name tag. (Barry Goldstein)
Sarah Baxter of the London Sunday Times. During Barack Obama’s first inauguration, she sat within yards of the president. When this image was made, she and her photographer Jez Coulson had just been denied entrance to the “green zone.” Over the past several months, Sarah and Jez have done extensive coverage of the Proud Boys. “It’s very disturbing to see a new president inaugurated in what looks like a bit of a war zone, but it does presage an absolute break with the previous era.” (Barry Goldstein)
Performance artist “Crackhead Barney” attempting to provoke national guard troops at K and 14th streets in Washington, D.C. The young soldiers maintained their composure and did not engage her. (Barry Goldstein)
Law enforcement officers patrol the Washington, D.C., streets ahead of the inauguration. (Barry Goldstein)
Celebratory inauguration memorabilia for sale on the streets of Washington, D.C. (Barry Goldstein)
This man said he found it to be very challenging to be a Biden supporter in Texas. He traveled to the inauguration in Washington, D.C., to show his support for the incoming administration. (Barry Goldstein)
A self-described “Black Lives Matter activist” at Black Lives Matter plaza in Washington, D.C., during the inauguration. (Barry Goldstein)
A lone man walks along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, a place that would normally be crowded with throngs of people during inaugurations of years past. (Barry Goldstein)
Security forces line the street along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, a few blocks down from Trump Hotel, and route of inauguration parades of years past. (Barry Goldstein)
A souvenir of the inauguration for sale by a street vendor. (Barry Goldstein)
The number “46,” representing Joseph Biden as the 46th President of the United States, rendered in chalk on the street at Black Lives Matter plaza in Washington, D.C., on the day of the inauguration. (Barry Goldstein)
Haruyo Miyamoto, Correspondent covering the inauguration in Washington, D.C., for Tokyo Broadcasting System News in Japan. “[Trump is] very popular among some Japanese people… Still today, there are some Japanese people who think that President-elect Biden wasn’t elected fair and square.” (Barry Goldstein)
Chipboard window barriers protecting businesses were ubiquitous throughout downtown Washington, D.C. (Barry Goldstein)
Longtime residents of Washington, D.C., Joel Selanikio, his wife Miaochun, and son Kai live about one mile from the White House. This will be Joel’s fourth inauguration. They have no immediate plans to move. "With the Capitol riot, people felt like these are folks who are trying… to overthrow the government... I think I’ll sleep OK tonight, but at the same time you think, 'That could never happen here,' until the moment when it actually does." (Barry Goldstein)
Mexican artist Roberto Marquez. The flag he carries is 25 feet long and is missing its stars, which he says is a commentary on immigration policy in the United States. (Barry Goldstein)
An organizer of the inauguration rally at Black Lives Matter plaza, who maintains and protects the area from desecration. (Barry Goldstein)
National Guardsmen from across the nation patrol the streets of Washington, D.C., ahead of the inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021. (Barry Goldstein)
