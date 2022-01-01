Divided: Scenes from Inauguration 2021 - Gallery

Lieutenant-Photo-for-Fix.jpeg

Lieutenant, at right, in charge of a national guard squad and his corporal, at left, both stationed at Logan Square in Washington, D.C. Identification of each soldier consisted of a number hand-written on green duct tape. No name tags were visible, and soldiers had been instructed not to give names. The lieutenant stated that he could only give the origin of his unit as “The Midwest." Several of the soldiers asked me what I thought might happen on inauguration day. The corporal had several clips of ammunition in his vest, but no weapons were visible. When I asked why, the leader said he couldn’t comment on this, or his mission, and politely referred me to the public affairs officer for the deployment. (Barry Goldstein)