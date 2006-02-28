New Orleans Artists Return to an Altered City

© 2022 New England Public Media.

Published February 28, 2006 at 8:18 AM EST
Jacqueline Bishop scouts for "found objects" that she uses to create art in the Lakeview neighborhood of New Orleans.
Alison MacAdam, NPR
/
Jacqueline Bishop scouts for "found objects" that she uses to create art in the Lakeview neighborhood of New Orleans.
Kermit Ruffins, performing at Harrah's Casino in New Orleans.
Alison MacAdam, NPR /
/
Kermit Ruffins, performing at Harrah's Casino in New Orleans.

After Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans theaters were shuttered, jazz clubs went silent and museums and galleries were locked up. The city's artists scattered across the country. They are starting to return but are finding that making art in New Orleans is a different experience.

Actor Ricky Graham talks about his new Katrina satire, a cabaret show called I'm Still Here, Me! Artist Jacqueline Bishop works with objects she finds in the streets; after the disaster, her materials are changing. And jazz musician Kermit Ruffins says the old tunes are more spiritual now.

This report was produced by Alison MacAdam.

