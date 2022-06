Abou-Khalil might be considered a bit blasphemous for playing the oud -- a pear-shaped, fretless stringed instrument native to Lebanon and North Africa -- as if he were a jazz guitarist.

Musician and Day to Day contributor David Was reviews a new cross-cultural recording by a musician who's taking the oud beyond its Middle Eastern traditions.

