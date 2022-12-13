© 2022 New England Public Media

Jazz & World
Jazz à la Mode Blog
Tom Reney’s writings delve into the history and mystery of jazz, blues, and beyond. The Jazz à la Mode Blog has plenty to stimulate your interest and curiosity in American music.

Kenny Burrell: 85 years of taste, tone, and technique

New England Public Media | By Tom Reney
Published December 13, 2022 at 1:22 PM EST
Kenny Burrell
Kenny Burrell

[Ed. note: This post was originally published on August 1, 2016]

Yesterday was Kenny Burrell’s 85th birthday. I heard him first on Jimmy Smith’s Back At the Chicken Shack, and first heard his great original “Chitlins Con Carne” on Junior Wells’ 1966 album, Hoodoo Man Blues. The bluesman Otis Rush is another Chicagoan whom I heard play the tune, and in recent years I’ve read interviews with him in which he’s said he listens to Kenny’s version everyday and hailed its host album, Midnight Blue, as his all-time favorite. On the local front, I heard “Chitlins Con Carne” played at the weekly jam sessions that I frequented at the Kitty Kat Lounge in Worcester, and I’ve rarely met or heard of a blues guitarist who didn’t name Burrell as a model of technique, tone, and phrasing. Given the appreciation Kenny states for bluesmen T-Bone Walker, Muddy Waters, and B.B. King, it seems fitting that his best-known tune is one that so sweetly straddles the jazz and blues idioms.

Junior Wells - Chitlin Con Carne

The Burrell original was recorded in 1963, with saxophonist Stanley Turrentine, bassist Major Holley, drummer Bill English, and conga player Ray Barretto. Midnight Blue ranks high on all kinds of lists, including one that says it epitomizes the “perfect Blue Note [Records] sound.”

By the time I got to see Burrell in person, he’d already become my favorite jazz guitarist. His tone alone makes everything he plays appealing, and in addition to his huge legacy in hard bop, he’s minored in Ellingtonia for the past forty years. Thanks to Kenny for coining the phrase, “Ellington Is Forever,” as the title of his two-volume memorial album to Duke, and as director of the jazz studies major at UCLA, he introduced a course in “Ellingtonia” in the late seventies.

Kenny Burrell Trio - In A Mellow Tone (1990)

Following the litany of milestones and awards announced by the emcee at this UCLA concert, Burrell plays an Ellington/Strayhorn medley that includes “Azure,” “Do Nothin’ Till You Hear From Me,” “Pretty Girl,” and “The Single Petal of A Rose.”

Kenny Burrell - All Star Guitar Night 2015

Kenny’s accompanied a who’s who of singers over the years including Blossom Dearie, Tony Bennett, Carol Sloane, and Billie Holiday. He played “God Bless the Child” with Billie on her 1956 album, Lady Sings the Blues. Here he plays the Lady Day classic, “Lover Man.”

Kenny Burrell - Jazz Guitar

Jazz & World
Tom Reney
Tom was honored by the Jazz Journalists Association with the Willis Conover-Marian McPartland Award for Career Excellence in Broadcasting in 2019. In addition to hosting Jazz à la Mode since 1984, Tom writes the jazz blog and produces the Jazz Beat podcast at NEPM. He began working in jazz radio in 1977 at WCUW, a community-licensed radio station in Worcester, Massachusetts. Tom holds a BA from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, where he majored in English and African American Studies.
