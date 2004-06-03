Dressed in 'Corduroy'

Writer, NPR commentator and former elf David Sedaris thrives in the oddest situations: autobiographical essays on his struggles with the French language, a vacation at a nudist colony, and his Macy's Santaland job have made him one of the most popular American humorists.

His latest collection of writings is called Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim. Readers and radio listeners will be happy to know that along with his self-deprecating humor, his eccentric family is back, including his mother Sharon, still at the helm with a cigarette, a drink and a caustic wit.

In Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, Sedaris recounts losing his candy one childhood Halloween, touring and secretly coveting Anne Frank's old house, and drowning a mouse in the dark of night. "Sometimes I worry that I never really advanced beyond adolescence. Anything that is grotesque, anything that is scatological -- I'm right there," Sedaris tells NPR's Steve Inskeep.

