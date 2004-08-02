The Greeks gave us democracy, the Olympics and edible grape leaves. But 2,500 years later, what other traces have they left on modern society? In an age of Internet blogs and reality TV, join NPR's Neal Conan and his guests to explore why the Greeks still matter.

Guests:

Thomas Cahill, author of Sailing the Wine-Dark See: Why the Greeks Matter. Writes the "Hinges of History" series.

Barry Strauss, author of The Battle of Salamis: The Naval Encounter that Saved Greece -- and Western Civilization. Classics professor at Cornell University.

