'Kinsey' Director Bill Condon

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published July 8, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT

His film, Kinsey, is currently out on DVD. It's about the scientist Alfred Kinsey, whose pioneering research in the 1940s and 1950s examined human sexuality. Condon interviewed many of Dr. Kinsey's colleagues before writing the script. Condon wrote the screenplay for the 2003 Academy Award winning film Chicago, and he also directed the 1998 film, Gods and Monsters, about filmmaker James Whale. This interview was originally broadcast on Nov. 30, 2004.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

