An Ode to Tennessee Radio's 'Swap Shop'

For 60 years, people living in Northwest Tennessee have listened to a program called Swap Shop. The format of the show is simple, harkening back to the days when radio was a predominantly local medium: Listeners call or write in to buy or sell items, ranging from household goods to farmyard implements.

Independent producers Dan Collison and Elizabeth Meister heard the program, and as part of an occasional series for All Things Considered, they asked musician Kurt Wagner and his band Lambchop to use the show as inspiration for an original song.

