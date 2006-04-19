Darfur: Strategies for Intervention

The United Nations set an April 30 deadline for a peace agreement in Sudan, but genocide continues in the Darfur region of the country. Now violence is spilling into neighboring Chad. Can the U.N. bring peace to Sudan after more than three years of fighting?

Guests:

Noel King, freelance journalist in Khartoum

Oliver Ulich, desk officer for Sudan in the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs at the United Nations

Samantha Power, author of A Problem from Hell: America and the Age of Genocide; professor of human rights practice at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.