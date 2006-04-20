© 2022 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
National & World News

Billy Bragg, Boxed for Posterity

XPN | By David Dye
Published April 20, 2006 at 4:35 PM EDT
Billy Bragg

Billy Bragg has been one of England's most politically active singer-songwriters since the early 1980s. He has certainly made an indelible mark on the conscience of British music, becoming a guardian of the countrys protest-folk tradition that stretches back over the centuries.

Throughout the 1980s, Bragg refined his catalog of folk-pop music and biting politics on such classic albums as Talking With The Taxman About Poetry. In the late '90s, he was selected by Nora Guthrie, daughter of American folk icon Woody, to take part in the Mermaid Avenue project with the band Wilco, setting Woody's unreleased lyrics to music.

Now, a comprehensive box set, Billy Bragg Volume 1, features a rich history of Braggs career from 1983-1990, in seven CDs and two DVDs. "It's great to have a box set," Bragg says. "I was determined to do something, you know, tactile, before buying music just becomes clicking with the mouse."

Copyright 2006 XPN

National & World News
David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye