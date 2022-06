Tony Alleyne loved the Star Trek universe so much, he wanted to live in it. So after a bitter breakup, he remodeled his condominium to look like the inside of the Starship Enterprise.

Since then he's started a science fiction interior design business to recoup the cost, and now he's an Internet hero. Technology maven Xeni Jardin profiles Alleyne and his most unusual home.

