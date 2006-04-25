© 2022 New England Public Media

Black Farmers Follow Up on USDA Grievances

By Kathy Lohr
Published April 25, 2006 at 4:00 PM EDT

Ten years ago, black farmers began demonstrating in Washington, charging discrimination by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That led to a class-action lawsuit and a settlement worth millions of dollars. But on Wednesday, demonstrators are coming to Washington to say too many people were left out, and Congress needs to help.

This month, a study by the Government Accountability Office noted problems, but the USDA shows no inclination to revisit the claim.

Kathy Lohr
Whether covering the manhunt and eventual capture of Eric Robert Rudolph in the mountains of North Carolina, the remnants of the Oklahoma City federal building with its twisted metal frame and shattered glass, flood-ravaged Midwestern communities, or the terrorist bombings across the country, including the blast that exploded in Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, correspondent Kathy Lohr has been at the heart of stories all across the nation.